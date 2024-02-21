BT Tower to be turned into a hotel in £275million deal

The BT Tower has long been an iconic feature of the London skyline (REUTERS)

London’s BT Tower is to be turned into a hotel in £275million deal, BT Group announced on Wednesday.

The company has agreed to the sale of the 63-year-old, Grade-II listed tower to MCR Hotels, securing its place as a London landmark for the future.

Brent Mathews, property director at BT Group, said: “The BT Tower sits at the heart of London and we’ve been immensely proud to be the owners of this important landmark since 1984.

“It’s played a vital role in carrying the nation’s calls, messages and TV signals, but increasingly we’re delivering content and communication via other means. This deal with MCR will enable BT Tower to take on a new purpose, preserving this iconic building for decades to come.”

MCR has announced it will partner with London-based architects Heatherwick Studio “to consider how best to reimagine its use as a hotel”.

Heatherwick is the firm behind major contemporary London projects including the redevelopment of Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross, 2012’s spectacular Olympic cauldron, and the design of the new Routemaster London buses. Heatherwick also designed plans for the now-shelved Garden Bridge.

Tyler Morse, CEO and owner of MCR Hotels, said: “We are proud to preserve this beloved building and will work to develop proposals to tell its story as an iconic hotel, opening its doors for generations to enjoy.”

MCR Hotels own around 150 hotels across 37 US states, including the historic landmark Eero Saarinen-designed TWA Hotel in New York.

Payment for the building is set to be made over multiple years, as BT Group equipment is gradually removed from the premises.

The communications tower, located in Fitzrovia, has been an iconic feature of the London skyline since its completion in 1964.

At 177m (581ft) high, it overtook the Millbank Tower to become the tallest structure in the capital at the time it was built - a title it held until it was overtaken in 1980 by the NatWest Tower.

The building was commissioned by the General Post Office (GPO), and its key purpose was to support microwave aerials that were then used to carry telecommunications traffic between London and the rest of the country, as part of the GPO microwave network.

The tower - sometimes known as the Post Office Tower - was opened as a hub for the UK’s communications networks in 1965 by then-prime minister Harold Wilson.

It was then opened to the public in 1971, with the launch of a restaurant in its revolving top floor.

The tower has been operated by BT Group since 1984, with its top floor regularly hosting corporate and charity events, and its purple ‘infoband’ screen regularly displaying messages across London.

