Go BTS with Stephen Sanchez for the Making of His New Beach Boys-Inspired Song 'Baby Blue Bathing Suit' (Exclusive)

"Baby Blue Bathing Suit," out Friday, is part of the soundtrack for the new Beach Boys documentary

Stephen Sanchez is channeling his retro sound into a Beach Boys-inspired dose of sun-kissed nostalgia!

The singer-songwriter will release his new single “Baby Blue Bathing Suit” on Friday, May 17, a tune inspired by the Beach Boys that includes references to the ocean, hot summer nights, and of course, harmonies over a beachy beat.

Sanchez, 21, cowrote the track with Dan Nigro (who works with stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan) and Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter), and it’s set to appear on the soundtrack of the legendary band’s new Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys, which will hit streaming on May 24.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the trio open about the making of the song, which Nigro says was all about “creating a feeling of nostalgia” and “a reflection of time.” Sanchez also shot a video for the song on — you guessed it! — the beach in Sydney, Australia.

“We did try to make it in the style of the Beach Boys, and it does have a feeling of nostalgia and just feeling good,” Allen says. “Especially because they’re the Beach Boys, summer is synonymous with everything they do.”

The song even has Brian Wilson’s stamp of approval, as he says in a statement, “Stephen Sanchez has the chops… great vocal. I dig it. It’s like a Beach Boys vibe song.”

Sanchez, who rose to fame after his song “Until I Found You” went viral, says in the clip that his grandfather often gave him vinyl records when he was growing up, and the Beach Boys’ 1974 greatest hits collection Endless Summer was among them.

“I was floored when The Beach Boys’ team reached out to me about being featured on the film’s soundtrack,” he said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to be a part of this project and I have so much respect for the band and their musical legacy.”

The clip includes footage of Sanchez recording the track from Abbey Road Studios in London, while Nigro and Allen watch over Zoom from Los Angeles.

“There’s always a lag when you’re doing something like that over FaceTime, so it actually kind of worked in our benefit sometimes, because I would maybe be trying to say something like on the talk back and Stephen would kind of riff and do his own thing and then Dan would be like, ‘Oh actually, that was pretty cool. I liked what you just did,’” Allen says.

The Beach Boys documentary is set to feature never-before-seen footage and new interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston and more.

Sanchez, meanwhile, released his debut album Angel Face in September.



