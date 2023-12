The Canadian Press

MARSHFIELD, P.E.I. — RCMP say three people were killed and two were critically injured in a Friday evening collision in central Prince Edward Island. Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the community of Marshfield around 6 p.m. and say an early investigation shows that a pickup truck hit a car head-on when it pulled into oncoming traffic. The Mounties say a man and a woman, both 18, and a male youth in the car died from their injuries. A teenage boy in the car and a passenger of the p