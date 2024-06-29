Buffalo Creek Flood Plain Reconnection Meeting
Community members meet in West Seneca regarding the Buffalo Creek Flood Plain Reconnection.
Community members meet in West Seneca regarding the Buffalo Creek Flood Plain Reconnection.
The system will strengthen quickly into Tropical Storm Beryl and then the season’s first hurricane.
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
The terrifying scene unfolded in the yard of the Currie family home on a reserve in southwest Nova Scotia: a white neighbour hurling racist slurs, including the N-word, threatening to kill them and their dogs as he churned up the ground with his all-terrain vehicle.But what Matthew Currie, who is of Mi'kmaw and Black descent, found equally disturbing was what he saw as the tepid response from the leadership of his small First Nation, which refused to bar the perpetrator from community hubs on th
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
Coronation Street spoilers as Roy Cropper will be conned by his nearest and dearest in new scenes.
Thomas Lorezca, 40, was shot multiple times after being called out to a Spanaway home for a repair job in May 2022.
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
‘Keep an eye on it.’
A Brampton, Ont., man convicted of smuggling 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge has received a 12-year prison sentence.Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was convicted in April on charges of importing methamphetamine and possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.At the time the charges were laid in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said it was "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."His lawyer, Je
Deputies found the residence "uninhabitable for people and dogs," the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing his 7-year-old former stepdaughter in 1984.
Police said a mother left her daughter in the car while at work on Wednesday when temperatures reached the mid-90s. Most children who die in hot cars are under 3.
As part of court-ordered community service for illegally posting hundreds of promotional signs, the owner of a suburban plumbing company is required to remove similar placards in Detroit (AP video: Mike Householder)
Kaitlin Armstrong killed Moriah Wilson in a fit of jealousy over her on-and-off again boyfriend Colin Strickland
An undercover investigation launched by Ontario's medical oversight agency found that a former Ottawa neurology resident misrepresented himself as a fully licensed doctor and provided medical services to dozens of patients during the 2022 convoy protests.Jeremiah Hadwen is now suspended from practising medicine in the province following a recent ruling by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) disciplinary body that described his actions as "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional."
A man was found dead inside a Co-op taxi in a parking lot next to Ossington Station. The witness who noticed the dead man says he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the cab, rigor mortis had set in and he wondered if he had been robbed. Catherine McDonald reports.