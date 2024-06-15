Building fire in South Vancouver causes traffic delays

A fire at a building on the corner of Cambie Street and Marine Drive led to the partial closure of arterial roads on Saturday morning in Vancouver. (Renée Lukacs/CBC - image credit)

A fire in an abandoned building in South Vancouver led to the partial closure of Cambie Street on Saturday morning, leading to traffic delays.

Fire officials said crews were called out to a dilapidated building at the corner of Cambie Street and Marine Drive, near the Marine Drive SkyTrain station, around 10:50 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Brad Hesse, assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, said crews noticed one person exiting the building when they arrived — but no injuries or missing people have been reported.

"We do believe that homeless people were living in the building at this time ... we have reports of that from the neighbours," Hesse told CBC News.

Fire officials say they don't know exactly what caused the fire, and no injuries were reported as of Saturday afternoon.

Flames were coming out of the roof of the building, and crews were on the defensive trying to extinguish the blaze, he said.

