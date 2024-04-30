Bunnie Xo Reveals Her 'Hall Pass' in Jelly Roll Marriage — and He's Another Musician

"So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video. When my husband & I are just giggling over it," said Bunnie in a social media post

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024

Bunnie Xo has a thing for musicians.

The internet personality and wife of Jelly Roll posted to TikTok on Sunday, April 28 and to share a video of herself meeting her "hall pass" — Chris "Motionless" Cerulli, lead singer of the band Motionless in White — at Sick New World music festival in Las Vegas.

"When you finally get to meet your hall pass," wrote Bunnie, 44, in text displayed on the video of herself meeting Cerulli backstage and watching the band's performance. "You could say we’re in love now," she added in the post's caption.

Jelly, 39, was supportive in the comments section, simply writing, "Bout time."

However, Bunnie's followers apparently weren't all supportive of her playful feelings for another man, which prompted her to clear the air. "Wait ‘til they figure out you made this happen," she replied to her husband, "or should we let them sweat it out a little more?"

She further explained herself in a series of Facebook posts later shared to her Instagram Story, writing, "So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video. When my husband & I are just giggling over it."

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo in Los Angeles in February 2024

"Sorry y’all aren’t comfortable in your own skin & too insecure to let your s/o joke around. I’d hate to live in a cage like that. Y’all forget my husband is my bestfriend & love of my life," added Bunnie. "Half the things I say & do are a JOKE. Satire. If you don’t kno [sic] the definition look it up & while you’re at it, look up the word personality. Maybe it will help some of y’all find one."

Alongside that post, she shared a screenshot of texts with Jelly, where he called the TikTok of his wife meeting Cerulli "so funny."

In a follow-up post, Bunnie shared a video of the "Need a Favor" singer meeting Taylor Swift and pointed out how she felt he was treated differently by viewers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jelly Roll and Taylor Swift at the Grammys in Los Angeles in February 2024

"Another point I’d like to prove- when my husband met his crush Taylor Swift everyone swooned. But his wife, an outspoken blonde meets hers & omg what a wh---! We feel so bad for Jelly blah blah blah. I didn’t even hug dude lmao - I shook his hand & y’all kno [sic] how much I hate shaking hands," she wrote.

"If anything I just promoted the HELL outta Motionless in White w over 10 MILLION views across all platforms haha," joked Bunnie. "Just saying the double standards in society are WILD."

Taylor Hill/WireImage Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the CMT Awards in Austin, Texas on April 7, 2024

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Jelly opened up about how ups and downs throughout his relationship with Bunnie have made them stronger.

"It ain't always been Hallmark cards and Care Bears, and we had to really put in a lot of work to be together, and it was worth it. It was worth every second. It was worth every disagreement. It was worth every split. All roads pointed back to the North Star that was all love," said the "Save Me" singer. "We're in the easy phase now."

