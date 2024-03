A Burton man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 105 in Sheffield. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

A 39-year-old Burton, N.B., man died after crashing into several trees Friday morning in Sheffield.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP release.

The accident on Route 105 was reported around 8:30 a.m.

Police believe the crash occurred when the vehicle crossed the centre line, left the road and crashed into some trees.

An investigation has begun.