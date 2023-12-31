Business is booming for fireworks sellers in St. John's

St. John's started things off with a bang this week, celebrating it being four hours until the new year with fireworks display captured in this spectacular photo from Alick Tsui. (Submitted by Alick Tsui - image credit)

The annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in St. John's will happen at 8 p.m. this year. Last year's fireworks display is captured in this photo. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Another year is drawing to a close and for many people in St. John's, 2023 will go out with a bang.

That's thanks to fireworks sellers like George Xidos of Discount Fireworks on Kenmount Road.

"We've been coming to Newfoundland, selling fireworks for the last 24 years," Xidos said.

"We have anything from sparklers, right through to Burning Schoolhouses and Roman candles, right up to the big fancy cakes."

New Year's Eve and Canada Day are the only two days of the year St. John's residents can set off fireworks without a permit. Xidos said that means customers are always excited to be in his store.

"The nice thing about selling fireworks is it's a product that people want," Xidos said. "So it's a great time to sell."

For fireworks sellers like Xidos, there's only a small window of time to sell their wares.

"We started selling on [Dec. 27]," Xidos said. "We'll be here right till 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve."

Despite only being in business for a few days, Xidos said he sells a lot of fireworks.

"Quite a few," he said. "It's hard to total up."

Some of the fireworks Eastern Audio sells.

This file photo shows some of the fireworks Eastern Audio in St. John's has sold in years past. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Cashier Mark Miller said the average customer spends a few hundred dollars in the store.

"Depends on your budget, anywhere from $200 to $400," Miller said. "That'll give you a nice 10 minute show."

Miller said a firework known as the Act of Valour is the most popular seller at $49.

"That's a fan firework, covers a nice big area," Miller said. "Great piece."

Cathy Lockyer of Portugal Cove is a customer who has been buying fireworks annually for the last seven years. She said the Act of Valour is among her favourites as well.

"I like them because when they go up, they explode and fan out. So it covers a wide range around the sky and the kids loves it."

Lockyer says she's downsized her annual fireworks display this year.

"We bought about eight cakes of fireworks, just a different range. So we'll have a nice display."

St. John's city councillor Jill Bruce hopes residents might think of the young folks looking to get involved this holiday season.

St. John's city councilor Jill Bruce says the annual fireworks are earlier than they used to be so that the event is more family friendly. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Meanwhile, for anyone not interested in buying their own fireworks, the City of St. John's will be hosting its annual New Year's Eve fireworks display.

"Our fireworks at Quidi Vidi are of course the highlight of New Year's Eve," said St. John's City Councillor Jill Bruce.

The festivities by the lake will begin at 7 p.m. with a live DJ performing and a countdown to the fireworks which will happen at 8 p.m.

While in years past, the City's fireworks were launched at midnight, Bruce said they've changed the time to 8 p.m. in recent years.

"That was changed a few years back, we're trying to make it as family inclusive as possible," Bruce said.

"Also we have an accessible viewing area down by the fireworks and there's noise cancelling headphones that are also available on site if folks want to avail of those."

But for anyone who has bought their own fireworks, Xidos has some safety tips.

"With fireworks, it is explosives and you do have to take precautions." Xidos said, explaining that each firework has it's own rules and regulations printed on their packaging.

"The most important thing is the distances. You must have at least 20 meters before setting off a firework. You should also bury them indefinitely, bury them in some sand and have a bucket of water alongside, just in case there's a little fire afterwards."

