Who’s buying lottery tickets? People in these NC counties spent the most last year

During the last fiscal year, North Carolina residents spent more than $4.3 billion on lottery tickets, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

More than $1 billion of those funds were donated to the state’s public education system, the lottery announced in September.

The top 10 counties that spent the most on lottery tickets were responsible for nearly 40% of the state’s total sales, according to data from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Wake County topped the list, with residents spending more than $350 million on lottery tickets. Mecklenburg County came in at No. 2, with just over $342 million in ticket sales.

Here are the top 10 counties in North Carolina where the most money was spent on lottery tickets:

Wake: $350,217,724.50 Mecklenburg: $342,011,216.50 Guilford: $240,826,677.50 Cumberland: $185,959,310 Forsyth: $138,624,253.50 Durham: $114,072,238.50 Gaston: $98,579,666.50 Pitt: $92,936,131.50 Nash: $91,006,520.50 New Hanover: $88,826,658.50

Here are the remaining 90 counties, ranked by how much residents spent on lottery tickets last year: