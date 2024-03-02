Cain's Quest rerouted day before race, avoiding poor conditions in southern Labrador

Chris Lacey is chair of Cain's Quest. The race has been rerouted to avoid the south coast of Labrador, which has seen rain and warmer weather conditions this week. (Alex Kennedy/CBC - image credit)

Chris Lacey is chair of Cain's Quest. The race has been rerouted to avoid the south coast of Labrador, which has seen rain and warmer weather conditions this week. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

The organizers of Cain's Quest have rerouted the Labrador snowmobile endurance race to avoid poor racing conditions on the south coast of the Big Land.

The change comes nearly 18 hours before the race is set to begin. The original route spanned over 3,500 kilometres, but Cain's Quest Chair Chris Lacey said the new route is around 3,150 kilometres.

"We got all our intel back, and it was obvious that the south coast could not be possible. It was impassible, there's too much water, the little bit of snow that we did have there melted," Lacey told CBC News Saturday. "It was clear to us that we had to change it."

Racers have expressed concerns this week about conditions on the south coast of Labrador, where warmer temperatures and rain were reported. Temperatures in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay region are also expected to be at or above freezing for multiple days next week.

Lacey said that while the route is still being finalized, it will put racers in places like Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Nain sooner. It also adds a rest stop at the Cain's Quest headquarters in Labrador City, which he said marks the first time ever a rest stop has been placed in Labrador West.

"Is it perfect? By no means. But we think we managed to get the best of what we could to have a race happen in 2024," he said.

Lacey said racers have responded positively to the change, and is "100 per cent optimistic" the multi-day race can be finished after weather conditions cancelled last year's race.

