Caitlin Clark Wears Prada at 2024 WNBA Draft as She's Selected First Overall by Indiana Fever

This is the first time Prada has dressed an athlete for the NBA or WNBA draft

Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark smiles during the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 14, 2025

Caitlin Clark is heading to the WNBA in style!

On Monday, April 15, the 22-year-old former Iowa Hawkeyes star was announced as the No.1 draft pick for the Indiana Fever — and wore only the best for the special occasion.

The pro athlete arrived at the 2024 WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music wearing a Prada double white satin shirt and skirt.

Sarah Stier/Getty Caitlin Clark arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft

Her top was unbuttoned to reveal an embroidered rhinestone mesh top underneath. Clark traded in her sneakers for black brushed leather slingback pumps. She also wore a black Galleria handbag, and acetate sunglasses.

A rep for Prada confirmed that this marks the first time the luxury brand has dressed an athlete for the NBA or WNBA draft.

After hearing her name called, Clark walked onstage and was given a blue and yellow Indiana jersey, of course with No. 1, as seen in a video shared on the WNBA’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

The young athlete is fast on her way to achieving her goals.

"This is a dream, this is something I wrote down on a piece of paper when I was in, like, second grade. Get a basketball scholarship. Play in the WNBA. This is something I've always wanted to do," Clark said while doing interviews with the Associated Press and TODAY ahead of the draft.

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes

Her mother, Anne Nizzi-Clark, still has the piece of paper on which Clark wrote her list as a young girl, the AP reports. And the rising star still takes a look from time to time to reflect on how far she’s come.

“It’s pretty special, looking back at that sheet I was able to check off a lot of goals,” Clark told the outlet.

Speaking to TODAY about the success of the recent NCAA tournament, she added, “If you would have told me that we would [be] here playing in front of 24 million people on national television, I’d say that was insane. I still can’t wrap my head around it.”

While in New York, Clark and her former Hawkeye teammates Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi paid a visit to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza over the weekend.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images SNL's musical guest Chris Stapleton, surprise guest Emily Blunt, host Ryan Gosling, urprise guest Kate McKinnon, and surprise guest Caitlin Clark

The ladies appeared on Saturday Night Live, and Clark made a surprise appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show’s Weekend Update April 13 segment.

Bowen Yang spoke to PEOPLE after their visit, and had nothing but wonderful things to say about the ball players, adding that they were “so cool.”

“She's so charming and witty,” Yang, 33, said of Clark on the red carpet at the Writers Guild Awards in New York City on April 14.

“They were just the most stunning, noble people,” the SNL actor continued.

“Athletes just have this air about them. They know they're amazing. I mean, these are people who have numeric attachments and values to their performance. That's something that comedians never have.”



