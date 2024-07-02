New Caledonian activist jailed in France claims to be a 'political prisoner'

An indigenous Kanak pro-independence activist from the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia said Monday that he considered himself a "political prisoner" as authorities held him in jail in mainland France pending charges over a wave of deadly rioting.

Christophe Tein, 56, is leader of the CCAT pro-independence group, accused by Paris of orchestrating the weeks of unrest. The group's members deny the accusation.

Tein spoke to two French Green party senators who visited him in isolation in jail in Mulhouse, in the north-east of France.

According to an exchange witnessed by the French news agency AFP, he said that "I am a political prisoner and the first one to have been extradited in this way along with my comrades."

"I have been able to speak on the phone with my lawyer in Noumea but it is difficult because of the time difference. I have to make contact with a lawyer here," he added.

Tein was one of seven pro-independence activists transferred to mainland France on July 23 from the territory, nearly 17,000 kilometres from Paris.

The move sparked a resurgence of rioting in New Caledonia.

Authorities have placed Tein under judicial investigation on suspicion of colluding in attempted murder and other charges.

The wave of rioting and looting erupted in New Caledonia in mid-May over a proposed electoral reform.

Kanak people fear the plan would leave them in a permanent minority compared with French from the mainland, putting independence hopes out of reach.

(With newswires)



