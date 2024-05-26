California evangelical seminary ponders changes that would make it more welcoming to LGBTQ students

Deepa Bharath
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fuller Theological Seminary, an evangelical school in Pasadena, California, is deliberating whether to become more open to LGBTQ+ students who previously faced possible expulsion if found to be in a same-sex union. That's according to a draft of proposed revisions to the seminary's sexual standards that was obtained by The Associated Press.

If the board votes to approve these revisions, Fuller could become the first evangelical seminary in the country to adopt standards acknowledging the diversity of thought among Christians pertaining to human sexuality, according to retired professor John Hawthorne, an expert on Christian colleges.

Such a decision would carry Fuller into uncharted territory, Hawthorne said. “It’s a bold step for a school that fought off lawsuits on this very issue a few years ago."

At the same time, several current and former students and faculty believe this move would preserve Fuller’s existing status as a “third space” where Christians with diverse views on sexuality are welcome — a space that has been shrinking nationally amid increasing political polarization on the issue.

Fuller issued a statement Thursday saying the deliberations on this topic are ongoing and drafts of possible revisions have been created solely for discussion and reflection. It says no proposals have been submitted to trustees for a vote and it is unclear when the board might even consider the matter.

Hawthorne, whose upcoming book argues that Christian colleges should put students front and center instead of worrying about critics, anticipates “significant blowback” from conservative Christians should Fuller move forward with the revisions.

“I hope they have a plan on how to manage the aftermath, the storm, when it comes,” he said.

Fuller's president, David Goatley, who came to the nondenominational seminary in 2022 from Duke Divinity School, appointed a task force of administrators and faculty to look into the school’s sexual standards. That move came about a month after Ruth Schmidt was fired from her position as a senior administrator in January for refusing to sign the seminary’s sexual standards.

In 2019 and 2020, two former students sued Fuller, alleging they were being expelled for being in same-sex marriages. In October 2020, courts upheld Fuller’s right to enforce its sexual standards policy. Its standards prohibit “homosexual forms of explicit sexual conduct” and hold that sexual intimacy is reserved for a marriage between a man and a woman.

The draft containing the revisions, dated April 3, states “that there are thoughtful Christians and churches that have different interpretations. Therefore, we expect all members of this global, evangelical, and ecumenical seminary student and learner community to live with integrity consistent to the Christian communities to which they belong.”

The document is less clear, however, when it comes to standards for trustees, administrators, faculty and staff, requiring them “to abide by the sexual standard regarding sexual intimacy within the boundaries of the traditional understanding of marriage.” It also states that those from Christian communities that differ from Fuller’s stance supporting traditional marriage would still be expected to support the seminary’s position. It does not specify whether faculty, staff and administrators would be penalized for being in a same-sex marriage.

Schmidt, who identifies as queer and started out as a student at the college in 2016, said she would have still been fired under the proposed new standards.

“But if this passes, that means queer students can set foot on campus without fear of being expelled,” she said, adding that she lived with that “visceral fear” as a queer student. “It's going to be life changing for them.”

Schmidt, who now serves as a pastor at Claremont Presbyterian Church and is on track to be ordained in the United Church of Christ, said she would like to see Fuller's faculty and staff get the same protections as students.

“We’ll probably see staff members and faculty quit over this,” she said. “It’s going to be a long journey of education and empathy before staff have that same protection.”

The proposed standards would also protect conservative Christian students “who will not be targeted or viewed as bigots,” Schmidt said.

“A place where a wide variety of theology is safe is so rare these days,” she said. “It feels like holy ground.”

Past and current students say Fuller has historically been a rare “third space” where a multitude of views are welcome. But for LGBTQ+ students, it has also been stress-inducing.

Joshua Beckett, who earned his doctorate from Fuller and taught a class in sexuality and ethics in which Schmidt was a student, said the students and professors on campus are not monolithic on this topic.

“They tend to be more open-minded and more willing to sit with nuance and uncertainty while being tolerant of different views,” he said. “The administration and board are very conservative and inflexible.”

Beckett, who is gay, said he did not date while attending Fuller for fear of being expelled, which affected his mental health and “added a lot of stress during an already difficult time.”

Dylan Parker, a doctoral student at Fuller based in Arkansas, supports the proposed changes.

“Students would be able to live faithfully within the standards of their own denominations and professors would be able to exercise academic freedom as long as they support the institution’s stance,” he said. He suggests the revisions would allow professors to be affirming or non-affirming of LGBTQ+ people.

The seminary has done a good job of remaining committed to multi-denominational dialogue, which in itself can be challenging, Parker said, but needs to do more to cultivate a culture where multiple perspectives feel invited to the table.

“I’ve not personally felt that Fuller is antagonistic toward any perspective,” he said. “But there is a general lack of clarity on what perspectives are welcome.”

The acknowledgement of theological diversity is certainly lacking in evangelical seminaries, Hawthorne said.

“They’ve had an inability to acknowledge the legitimate diversity of opinion among committed Christians who have studied Scripture, who are believers, and aren’t trying to go along with what is culturally easy."

Jeff Chan, who graduated from Fuller with a doctoral degree in Christian leadership and masters in psychology in 2016, now specializes in working with LGBTQ+ individuals and couples, particularly those conflicted between their sexual and religious identities. Chan, who grew up in the Deep South, said Fuller, at the time, seemed like a breath of fresh air.

“I was known as a gay man on campus and fellow students and professors appreciated hearing my position as a gay Christian,” he said.

But after he graduated, the lawsuits changed the atmosphere, spreading fear and uncertainty among students, Chan said. He says his positive experience at Fuller played a crucial role in reconciling his sexuality with his Christian faith.

Chan is excited to see how Fuller’s trustees vote on the proposed changes. He says he would teach at a campus where he is asked to formally acknowledge the college’s traditional view of marriage, yet is allowed to be himself.

“If I have a seat at the table, they can hold whatever position they want,” Chan said. “That still feels sad, but if it allows for that third space where people can come together, I think it’s still valuable.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Deepa Bharath, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harrison Butker addresses commencement backlash; ‘a shocking level of hate’

    Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has made his first public comments since his controversial commencement speech, claiming he has no regrets, despite people accusing him of sexism and homophobia. Speaking at a gala in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Butker told the audience that he’s received “a shocking level of hate,” since the event. “As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I ...

  • Pronouns and tribal affiliations are now forbidden in South Dakota public university employee emails

    A new South Dakota policy to stop the use of gender pronouns by public university faculty and staff in official correspondence is also keeping Native American employees from listing their tribal affiliations in a state with a long and violent history of conflict with tribes.

  • Opinion: If you opposed the pro-Palestinian protests, here’s why you should reconsider

    This spring’s campus protests were contentious, but opened the door for an important conversation on our views about Muslims and Palestinians, writes Haroon Moghul.

  • A mob in Pakistan burns down a house and beats a Christian over alleged desecration of Quran

    LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of Muslims in eastern Pakistan went on a rampage over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the pages of Islam's holy book, ransacking and burning his house and beating him before police officers rescued the man and his father, officials said.

  • U of T encampment rejects school's offer

    A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto said the school's latest offer, made in a bid to end an ongoing demonstration on campus, is "an ultimatum.""This is a joke of a negotiation," encampment organizer Kalliopé Anvar McCall, a fourth-year U of T student in diaspora studies, said at a news conference at the King's College Circle encampment Friday morning.Organizers criticized the university for its negotiation tactics — particularly, speaking to media outlets, including CBC Rad

  • How campus protests flip-flopped America’s free speech debate

    The battle lines over free speech on college campuses were largely entrenched before pro-Palestinian encampments rapidly spread across the country last month. Professors or speakers who broke with prevailing progressive points of view — particularly around issues of race, gender and social justice — were often subject to losing their job or other forms of…

  • Jews on campus say WWU administration isn’t taking their safety seriously amid Gaza protests

    “If it’s bad, let us know. If it’s a threat to our safety, let us know.”

  • Nunatsiavut voices support for independent Indigenous verification at MUN

    Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe says he agrees with a new report that says Memorial University needs to improve its practices for verifying Indigenous identity. (Hamlin Lampe)The Nunatsiavut government is applauding an independent report that offers recommendations of how Memorial University can better its approach to confirming Indigenous identity.In a press release Friday, Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe called the issue of false claims on Indigenous identity a "serious problem" in u

  • Wrestling Program Cancelled in all 11 Renfrew County High Schools

    Renfrew -- After 33 years and producing champions and medallists at all levels of competition from the provincials to the Worlds, wrestling is no longer a sanctioned high school sport in Renfrew County. Without an official announcement, notification or discussion with the student athletes, parents, coaches, or the Renfrew Vipers Amateur Wrestling Club that ran the high school program, last June the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) voted unanimously to remove wrestli

  • Chiefs' Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs during recent commencement speech

    Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs in a recent commencement speech and he said he has received support as well as “a shocking level of hate” from others. Butker said he understands being criticized for his performance on the field.

  • Dalhousie University scraps 63% tuition hike for architecture program after backlash

    Dalhousie University is backpedalling on a planned 63 per cent tuition increase for its master of architecture program after an outcry from students.Students found out about the increase just weeks before the program was supposed to start this summer. The change in cost would have meant those enrolled in the graduate program would have paid approximately $7,000 more per term, according to one student."It was alarming," said Kaylee Peters, who just completed the undergraduate architecture program

  • Vaping in schools: Ontario’s $30 million for surveillance and security won’t address student needs

    This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Beyhan Farhadi, Assistant Professor, Educational Policy and Equity, University of Toronto Ontario’s recent education budget announced a “back to basics” funding formula, which includes $30 million to install vape detectors and security upgrades — measures which will expand the s

  • Pro-Palestinian encampment remains at UofT campus amid looming deadline

    Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will consider the university's latest offer, but stopped short of saying whether or not they will leave the UofT campus by 4pm today. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more.

  • Toronto police investigate shots fired at elementary school

    Two suspects reportedly discharged a firearm at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in Toronto early Saturday morning, police said. Officers said the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on May 25. Police said evidence of gunfire was found at the school located at Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West.

  • Private property or public space? Encampments spark debate over campus status

    MONTREAL — After four weeks that have featured torrential downpours, blistering heat and two failed legal bids to have them removed, pro-Palestinian protesters remain encamped on McGill University’s downtown campus. Quebec Minister of Higher Education Pascale Déry said their continuing presence is an affront to the rule of law. "These encampments have to be dismantled," she told reporters this week in Quebec City. "It is not the appropriate place. Again, we are talking about private lands that a

  • U of T encampment organizers deciding next move after school’s offer

    The organizers of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto say they are still deciding their next steps after the school gave them 24 hours to consider an offer to end the demonstration, or face a trespass notice. Students speaking on behalf of the encampment say they are appalled by the university's approach, calling the offer inadequate and an ultimatum. (May 24, 2024)

  • Edmonton Public School Board cites 'broken' funding model, uses reserves to balance budget

    Edmonton Public Schools can afford to add just four full-time teaching positions next year while it prepares for an influx of more than 3,000 new students.Trustees repeatedly called the province's education funding formula "broken" as they unanimously approved a $1.35-billion dollar budget for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. It's about five per cent larger than this year's budget."This funding model is not in the best interest of students," said trustee Dawn Hancock. "And I hope that our gover

  • Commentary: Here's how to actually show appreciation for teachers

    The Dodgers' Teacher Appreciation Day event here in L.A. is a lovely gesture. My wife, a teacher, was too busy to attend. There's a lesson there.

  • A tax on millionaires might soon pay for universal free community college in Massachusetts

    The Massachusetts state Senate passed a fiscal budget that includes plans for universal free community college, funded by the state's millionaire tax.

  • Travis Kelce responds to Harrison Butker’s commencement speech

    Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has spoken about the controversial comments Harrison Butker made at a commencement speech earlier this month, saying he does not agree with “just about any” of Butker’s views but did “cherish” him as a teammate.