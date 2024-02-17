New storms raise risk of flash flooding in California wine country before moving south: Live

Back-to-back storms are heading for the US west coast, bringing more heavy downpours and raising the risk of flash flooding.

A plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is set to surge over the region on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The downpours will start across southern Oregon and northern California on Friday night before moving down into central and southern California later this weekend.

Forecasters said that there was a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California’s wine country, on Saturday.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning.

Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event which hit the state last week, officials say there is cause for concern.

Many parts of California are already saturated from the heavy rain and there have been hundreds of landslides so far.

Updated forecast for LA County area

22:00 , Mike Bedigan

See the below updated National Weath Service (NWS) forecast for the Los Angeles County area:

Today (Saturday) is the start of several days of wet weather for the region.

A 521 dam low pressure system currently about 1000 miles west of Seattle will continue to funnel high clouds over the region, making for a partly to mostly cloudy day today.

The cold front associated with this system will move across the area today, with a slight chance of rain starting as early as dawn this morning for the Central Coast. This system will move through the area this afternoon through tonight, with the rain tapering off as it moves through Ventura and into L.A.

Counties. Rainfall totals will be around 0.25 to 0.50 inches for western San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with amounts nearing 1 to 1.5 inches for the Santa Lucias and other south facing slopes.

Story continues

Across Ventura and L.A. Counties, rainfall totals through Sunday morning are expected to be less than 0.10 inches, with a majority of L.A. County having the potential for no rain whatsoever for this first front.

In terms of winds with this front, models seem to be less than enthused with the speeds, with sub-advisory southerly winds at best.

Flash flooding risks for California wine country

21:30 , Mike Bedigan

Forecasters warned that there was a slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on Saturday from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California wine country.

A rate of 1-2 inches of rainfall per hour was possible, the National Weather said in its latest briefing.

The region was struck by torrential downpours during an atmospheric river-driven event which led to flooding earlier this month.

And in January, about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County were evacuated after the swollen Russian River threatened to burst its banks.

A closed roadway is seen flooded in Sonoma, California on February 4, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

20:30 , Mike Bedigan

Weather officials say there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of a new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA.

California was previously battered by similar weather systems, during which nine people were killed, and billions of dollars worth of damage was incurred.

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

19:24 , Mike Bedigan

A Pacific storm will bring gusty S-SE winds, building W-SW swell, high surf 🙴 possible coastal flooding Sat-Wed. Surf will be 15-20 ft Central Coast 🙴 10-15 ft further south. Coastal areas prepare for poss. flooding Sun 🙴 Tue AM! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/o6dH2LkFxN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 17, 2024

Watch: California storms have replenished the state’s reservoirs

18:29 , Mike Bedigan

Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed six people

17:33 , Mike Bedigan

US safety investigators are looking into what caused last week's helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others.

Read the full story here:

Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed 6

Saturday weather a ‘primer’ for next week’s storms

16:46 , Mike Bedigan

Forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS) expect Saturday’s system to be lighter but to act as a “primer” for the next storm.

Any rain that falls will make it harder for the ground to absorb rain during the next one, increasing the risk of flooding, they said.

California Storms (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms dubbed ‘abysmal’

15:39 , Mike Bedigan

Community organisers say that contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access.

Read the full story here:

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms ‘abysmal’

Snow for the Sierras

13:31 , Louise Boyle

More heavy snow is on the way for the Sierra Nevada, Shasta and Trinity mountains on Saturday night as the atmospheric river system moves inland, the National Weather Service said.

A total of 1-2 feet of snow are possible over the Sierra this weekendm while 1-3 feet is likely over the Trinity and Shasta Mountains.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the region around Lake Tahoe in northern California.

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

13:06 , Louise Boyle

Weather officials say there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of a new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA.

California was previously battered by similar weather systems, during which nine people were killed, and billions of dollars worth of damage was incurred.

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

Flood watch for San Francisco and surrounding region

12:31 , Louise Boyle

A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, the National Weather Service said on Friday.

The watch is in place from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning due to the expected moderate to heavy rain which may cause flooding.

Slight risk of excessive rainfall

12:05 , Louise Boyle

Heavy rain is forecast across parts of northern and central California on Saturday along with snow in mountainous areas, according to forecasters.

There will be a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall over parts of northern California from Saturday into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service update said on Friday.

The heavy rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, small streams, and burn scars the most vulnerable.

On Sunday, the plume of moisture will shift south, bringing heavy rain to southern California too, and similar risks of flooding.

California highway shut due to new storm threats

11:30 , Louise Boyle

California’s Department of Transportation issued an alert on Friday that State Route 33 in Los Padres Forest, north of Los Angeles, would be fully closed as back-to-back storms blew into the state.

SR-33 was subject to full closures between Saturday and Wednesday, Caltrans said.

“SR-33 has 1-way alternating traffic control at 5 locations between Maitlija Hot Springs Rd. & Lockwood Valley Rd. to repair storm damage from last winter,” the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter, with video of a bulldozer clearing rocks from a landslide off the two-lane route.

*State Route 33 in Los Padres Forest- Storm Alert*

SR-33 has 1-way alternating traffic control at 5 locations between Maitlija Hot Springs Rd. & Lockwood Valley Rd. to repair storm damage from last winter. SR-33 is subject to full closures with new storms this Saturday-Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4o66Hd0GkG — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 16, 2024

California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’

11:02 , Louise Boyle

During torrential downpours earlier this month, firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, evacuating seven homes.

Residents told Mike Bedigan they had “not even remotely had anything like this before”.

California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms dubbed ‘abysmal’

06:05 , Louise Boyle

Community organisers have accused Los Angeles authorities of “bold-faced lies” and said the city’s response to its unhoused population during the recent catastrophic storms has been “abysmal”.

Despite promises that extra aid would be available, contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has reportedly been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access.

Mike Bedigan reports

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms ‘abysmal’

Flood watch for San Francisco and surrounding region

05:26 , Louise Boyle

A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, the National Weather Service said on Friday.

The watch is in place from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning due to the expected moderate to heavy rain which may cause flooding.

Flood watch for the Bay area and central coast of California from Sunday to Wednesday (NWS)

Watch: California storms have replenished the state’s reservoirs

04:30 , Louise Boyle

Watch: Man recalls moment his car got trapped by heavy flooding in California

02:30 , Louise Boyle

Flash flooding risks for California wine country

02:02 , Louise Boyle

Forecasters warned that there was a slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding on Saturday from Humboldt to Sonoma counties, the heart of California wine country.

A rate of 1-2 inches of rainfall per hour was possible, the National Weather said in its latest briefing.

The region was struck by torrential downpours during an atmospheric river-driven event which led to flooding earlier this month.

And in January, about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County were evacuated after the swollen Russian River threatened to burst its banks.

A closed roadway is seen flooded in Sonoma, California on February 4, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Multi-million dollar mansion on edge of cliff after massive California landslide

01:26 , Louise Boyle

A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern Californiamansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.

The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.

The city’s building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

Pictures show multi-million dollar mansion on edge of cliff after massive landslide

What is an atmospheric river?

01:05 , Louise Boyle

As Californians brace themselves for another, here’s a look at the phenomenon:

What is an atmospheric river?

California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’

00:29 , Louise Boyle

During torrential downpours earlier this month, firefighters responded to a heavy debris flow in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, evacuating seven homes.

Residents told Mike Bedigan they had “not even remotely had anything like this before”.

Read the full report here:

California residents survey damage caused by historic storms: ‘We were in shock’

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

00:03 , Louise Boyle

Weather officials say there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of a new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA.

California was previously battered by similar weather systems, during which nine people were killed, and billions of dollars worth of damage was incurred.

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

Storms arrive again in California

Friday 16 February 2024 23:29 , Louise Boyle

A new system came ashore on Wednesday from the Pacific, though with moderate impact. By Thursday, officials say they expect this latest storm to have moved well inland, bringing heavy snow to the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, and also the northern Rockies.

However the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that by next week – Sunday through to Tuesday – harsher conditions will return again.

Ryan Kittell, meteorologist for NWS Los Angeles told The Independent that details of the coming storm and its severity were still uncertain.

“We are looking at another slow moving storm system to impact our area mainly Sunday through Tuesday of next week,” he said. “It is an atmospheric river with a potential for moderate to heavy rainfall, but there’s a lot of details that are uncertain at this point.”

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms dubbed ‘abysmal’

Friday 16 February 2024 23:05 , Louise Boyle

Community organisers have accused Los Angeles authorities of “bold-faced lies” and said the city’s response to its unhoused population during the recent catastrophic storms has been “abysmal”.

Despite promises that extra aid would be available, contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has reportedly been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access.

Mike Bedigan reports

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms ‘abysmal’

Watch: California storms have replenished the state’s reservoirs

Friday 16 February 2024 22:31 , Louise Boyle

Heavy snow already falling in northern California

Friday 16 February 2024 22:05 , Louise Boyle

UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory reported that it had already received 13 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, with more expected.

The lab, located in Soda Springs in northern California, said its storm total of snowfall was now up to 14.2 inches on Thursday.

“We are now at 85% of median snowfall and 83% of median snow water equivalent to date. More on the way!” the lab wrote on X.

We have received 13" (33 cm) of #snow in the last 24 hours, which brings our storm total to 14.2" (36 cm) so far. We are expecting snow showers today.



We are now at 85% of median snowfall and 83% of median snow water equivalent to date. More on the way!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/wfoaKvRUyt — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) February 15, 2024

Watch: Back-to-back storms heading for California

Friday 16 February 2024 21:35 , Louise Boyle

West Coast weather: Friday update

Friday 16 February 2024 21:26 , Louise Boyle

A plume of moisture from the Pacific is set to surge over the west coast on Saturday bringing more rain and the threat of flash flooding.

The downpours will start across southern Oregon and northern California on Friday night before spreading south into central and southern California on Saturday, the National Weather Service said in its latest briefing.

Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed six people

Friday 16 February 2024 21:01 , Louise Boyle

Two aviation experts who reviewed newly released photos and video of Friday’s helicopter crash that killed a prominent Nigerian banker and five others said the flight likely should have been canceled because of poor nighttime weather conditions in Southern California‘s Mojave Desert.

The National Transportation Safety Board released photos and video of the mangled wreckage this week as its investigators continue to look into what caused the crash. The agency’s preliminary investigation report will be released in the coming weeks.

Weather reports from the time show a mix of rain and snow, and the aircraft flew over a remote area of the desert that likely would have had few lights for the pilot to navigate by, other than cars’ headlights and taillights along the interstate.

Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed 6

What is an atmospheric river?

Friday 16 February 2024 20:30 , Louise Boyle

As Californians brace themselves for another, here’s a look at the phenomenon:

Why an atmospheric river has created a state of emergency in California

Slight risk of excessive rainfall

Friday 16 February 2024 20:16 , Louise Boyle

Heavy rain is forecast across parts of northern and central California on Saturday along with snow in mountainous areas, according to forecasters.

There will be a “slight risk” of excessive rainfall over parts of northern California from Saturday into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service update said on Friday.

The heavy rain will create localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, small streams, and burn scars the most vulnerable.

On Sunday, the plume of moisture will shift south, bringing heavy rain to southern California too, and similar risks of flooding.

High surf this weekend from north of San Francisco down to Big Sur

Friday 16 February 2024 20:05 , Louise Boyle

A building westerly swell on Saturday will result in large breaking waves and dangerous beach conditions through Sunday, forecasters said.

Breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet (locally up to 28 ft) are possible.The warning stretched from around the Sea Ranch area to the north of San Francisco to Gorda, south of Big Sur.

High Surf Advisory in California (NWS)

Flood watch for San Francisco and surrounding region

Friday 16 February 2024 19:45 , Louise Boyle

A flood watch has been issued for parts of northern California, including the city of San Francisco, and portions of the Central Coast, the National Weather Service said on Friday.

The watch is in place from Sunday morning until Wednesday morning due to the expected moderate to heavy rain which may cause flooding.

Flood watch for the Bay area and central coast of California from Sunday to Wednesday (NWS)

Friday 16 February 2024 19:28 , Louise Boyle

More heavy snow is on the way for the Sierra Nevada and the Shasta and Trinity mountains on Saturday night as the atmospheric river system moves inland, the National Weather Service said.

A total of 1-2 feet of snow are possible over the Sierra this weekendm while 1-3 feet is likely over the Trinity and Shasta Mountains.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the region around Lake Tahoe in northern California.

#TrafficAlert Snowy start to the day so take it slow across the Sierra Nevada. Check https://t.co/X5OiS6OEtB for any updates.



🚧🚧🚧SR-89 is closed Emerald Bay to Bliss State Park due to unstable snow conditions. pic.twitter.com/TWS5lPgkya — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2024

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms dubbed ‘abysmal’

Friday 16 February 2024 17:31 , Louise Boyle

Community organisers have accused Los Angeles authorities of “bold-faced lies” and said the city’s response to its unhoused population during the recent catastrophic storms has been “abysmal”.

Despite promises that extra aid would be available, contact with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has reportedly been difficult, exacerbated by the fact that many seeking shelter do not have phones or internet access.

Read the full story here:

LA authorities’ response to homeless citizens during California storms ‘abysmal’

‘Concern’ for LA County ahead of new atmospheric river storms

Friday 16 February 2024 16:50 , Louise Boyle

Weather officials say there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of a new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA. The worst of the coming storms is expected between Sunday and Wednesday next week.

Meteorologist Ryan Kittell said the heavy storms would make the ground “extra sensitive”. “This event will probably be more [around] one to four inches, so significantly less,” he told The Independent.

“But the big unknown is that a lot of the ground is what we call saturated, where it’s waterlogged. It’s got as much water as it can hold because of all that rain last week.

“So it won’t take much for additional issues to occur – far less than than a typical storm needs. So even with that less rain, we could still see significant issues.

Watch: California storms have replenished the state’s reservoirs

Friday 16 February 2024 14:39 , Louise Boyle

Fresh concerns for Los Angeles ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

Friday 16 February 2024 14:00 , Mike Bedigan

Weather officials say there is “concern” for Los Angeles County ahead of a new atmospheric river weather system that threatens to bring more potential destruction to the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles says that overly saturated ground – a result of recent poor weather and flooding – may raise the chances of further landslides in and around LA.

California was previously battered by similar weather systems, during which nine people were killed, and billions of dollars worth of damage was incurred.The new atmospheric river is expected to hit from Sunday through to next Tuesday, though Ryan Kittell, meteorologist for NWS Los Angeles told The Independent that details of the storm and its severity were still uncertain.

“We are looking at another slow moving storm system to impact our area mainly Sunday through Tuesday of next week,” he said. “It is an atmospheric river with a potential for moderate to heavy rainfall, but there’s a lot of details that are uncertain at this point.”Mike Bedigan reports

Fresh concerns for LA County ahead of new California atmospheric river storms

Multi-million dollar mansion on edge of cliff after massive California landslide

Friday 16 February 2024 13:35 , Louise Boyle

A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern Californiamansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.

The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.

The city’s building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

Pictures show multi-million dollar mansion on edge of cliff after massive landslide

'Prepare for disruptions’

Friday 16 February 2024 07:30 , Louise Boyle

Los Angeles forecasters were warning residents to get ready for more heavy rain, mountain snow, strong winds, flooding and possible power outages from Sunday through Tuesday.

“Stay safe: avoid low-lying areas and large waves at the coast and be prepared for disruptions,” the National Weather Service said.

Dry conditions in Los Angeles for the rest of the week, ahead of storms

Friday 16 February 2024 02:45 , Mike Bedigan

Dry conditions are expected through the remainder of this week and into the first part of the weekend in the Los Angeles County area, the National Weather Service has said, ahead of another bout of storms.

According to the forecaster, temperatures will be near to slightly above normal for Friday, cooling to slightly below normal on Saturday.

A large, strong, and slow-moving Pacific storm system will be making gradual eastward progress toward the California coast by late this weekend and into next week.

After an initial round of light showers spreads across the Central Coast vicinity on Saturday afternoon and night, the storm system is expected to bring multiple rounds of heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms, gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and high-elevation snow from Sunday night through next Wednesday.

Slippery conditions abating on the East Coast

Friday 16 February 2024 02:15 , Mike Bedigan

After parts of the East Coast weathered their own brutal snow storms, civilians were reminded to take care on Thursday and Friday even as the weather subsided.

A National Weather Service (NWS) hazardous weather outlook is for southern Connecticut and southeast New York predicted slippery conditions.

“Snow accumulations forecast of near 0.5 to 1 inch will stick to untreated surfaces, causing slippery conditions and potential impacts to late evening commutes as well as Friday morning commutes,” the forecaster said.

The NWS added that over the next week hazardous weather was not expected at this time that would meet its warning criteria.

Massive landslide leaves California mansion on cliff edge

Friday 16 February 2024 01:15 , Mike Bedigan

A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.

The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.

The city’s building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

(AP)

(AP)

Snow is coming down over the Sierra Nevada

Thursday 15 February 2024 22:14 , Louise Boyle

California’s Department of Transportation warned drivers to take it easy in the Sierra Nevada on Thursday as snow was falling heavily.

Forcasters say that a significant winter storm will hit the mountain range from Saturday and through Tuesday morning.

#TrafficAlert Snowy start to the day so take it slow across the Sierra Nevada. Check https://t.co/X5OiS6OEtB for any updates.



🚧🚧🚧SR-89 is closed Emerald Bay to Bliss State Park due to unstable snow conditions. pic.twitter.com/TWS5lPgkya — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2024

Enjoy the dry days, says the National Weather Service

Thursday 15 February 2024 21:15 , Louise Boyle

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area shared satellite imagery on Thursday of the new storm systems heading for the west coast.“Enjoy the next couple of dry days before a stronger system gets here Saturday,” the agency posted on X.

Enjoy the next couple of dry days before a stronger system gets here Saturday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/h3OT811oLk — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 15, 2024

Welcome to The Independent’s California weather blog

Thursday 15 February 2024 19:45 , Louise Boyle

California is bracing for more extreme weather this week following the devastating impacts of an atmospheric, “river in the sky” event.

Although conditions are not expected to be as severe as the state has seen recently, officials say there is cause for concern.

Last week, swathes of the state experienced torrential downpours, flash flooding and hurricane-force winds. Los Angeles had 500 landslides in a matter of days. Nine people were killed from falling trees, vehicle collisions, and cars being swept away by raging waters.

The first of the three new weather systems blew in from the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, though with moderate impacts. The storm will continue to push eastwards through the weekend.

The next two storms are expected to sweep ashore from early next week, bringing more heavy downpours for much of the state.

The incoming rounds of heavy precipitation have the potential to produce isolated flash flooding along the northern California coast, the National Weather Service warned, before pushing into central and southern parts of the state.

You can follow The Independent’s live coverage of the unfolding events here: