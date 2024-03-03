Call the Midwife fans want Georgie Glen to win awards after big reveal

Georgie Glen has wowed Call the Midwife fans with her performance in the final episode of the current series. (BBC)

The Call the Midwife finale had viewers in floods of tears thanks to all of its heart-wrenching storylines. But fans found special praise for Georgie Glen as the show delved back into Miss Higgins' past in India, revealing that she had a son.

In the series 13 finale episode, viewers saw Miss Higgins meet her long-lost son, Victor, as an adult and learn about his life. Unfortunately, there were some more dramatic secrets in the background waiting to be revealed.

Miss Higgins reunited with her long-lost son in the Call the Midwife finale. (BBC)

The episode began with Miss Higgins receiving a surprise visit from a woman who said she was Victor Chopra's wife. Miss Higgins soon explained to Phyllis that Victor — previously called John — is her son and she gave him away after he was born during her time in India as a result of her romance with a tutor.

"You'd be surprised what can be achieved when both of you are respectable, what other people don't notice or think to look for," said Miss Higgins. "I never once mentioned him when I wrote home to my parents."

She added: "By the time John was born, arrangements had been made for him to go to a suitable family - a mother of Dutch extraction and a Hindu father. They couldn't have children of their own."

Even from the opening minutes, audiences were full of praise for Glen's performance, declaring that she should be recognised with awards for her work.

Give Georgie Glen all the awards #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/T5R83twMKr — Jess Emmerson (@jess_emmerson_) March 3, 2024

Shout out to Georgie Glen who plays Millicent Higgins to utter perfection in every episode and every storyline #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/NvD9PrJe53 — kevws (@kevwgs) March 3, 2024

Oh, Miss Higgins, my heart bleeds for you. Keeping that a secret for so long. @CallTheMidwife1 #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/WGOcJCPcBh — Not so sweet Caroline (@lady_carrie) March 3, 2024

We're all crying now aren't we? It's lovely to have a backstory for Miss Higgins #CallTheMidwife — Helen (@blondecharm) March 3, 2024

We soon learned that Victor was seriously ill as a result of the kidney condition nephritis and, before the end of the episode, he passed away. Cruelly, the show allowed us to see mother and son bond over their shared love of Julie Andrews before his condition worsened.

"In the end, I was there for his first breath... and his last. Not many mothers can say that," said Miss Higgins in the emotional final scenes.

For Glen herself, the storyline was enormous. She told What to Watch: "There will always be a chink in that armour now, it’s not something she can put away. It will also change other people’s attitudes towards her – it’s a major shift."

What else happened on Call the Midwife?

The Turner family's story came to a happy conclusion, with the couple given permission to adopt May and make her a permanent part of the family. Elsewhere, Joyce was able to get rid of her blackmailing husband by coming clean.

Meanwhile, Trixie appeared to say goodbye to Nonnatus House, telling Matthew that she would come and join him in New York City. Helen George had been long rumoured to leave the show at the end of this series, but it's fair to say the door is far from completely closed on an eventual return. Trixie will almost certainly be back.

Call the Midwife has been renewed for at least two more series, keeping the beloved show on air until at least 2026.

