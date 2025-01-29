Callum Turner: Your need-to-know on Dua Lipa's rumoured fiancé

In case you needed any inspiration for Valentine’s Day this year (or any reason to feel worse, take your pick), Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are being sickeningly cute right now.

The pop star and actor were filmed dancing and twirling eachother around beneath the Eiffel Tower yesterday, with snaps from the moment looking like the cover of a beloved romcom from the early 2000s.

And while their engagement is still not confirmed, rumours of the proposal broke during the festive period. Fans of Lipa’s were quick to notice a large ring on her engagement finger in a photo the 29-year-singer posted to Instagram on Christmas Day, while sources close to the singer told The Sun that she “couldn’t be happier” to end the year on such a high.

It’s believed the pair have been dating since at least January 2023, after first being spotted together at a private party for the Steven Spielberg series Masters Of The Air in Los Angeles. In footage obtained by US news outlet TMZ, the 27-year-old 'Dance The Night Away' singer was seen (aptly) slow-dancing with someone who appeared to be Turner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, the pair were spied out in public for the first time, leaving a Q&A event for Turner’s series in Santa Monica. It was thought the actor might join Lipa at the Grammys, but when asked by Entertainment Tonight, the Fantastic Beasts actor responded: “No, I’m not a musician.” When the reporter asked about whether he'd be “dancing the night away with a certain Grammy award winner", Turner responded with a smile: “I don’t know about that.”

Over the course of 2024, the couple made their relationship public, with Lipa making the pair Instagram official with a post in May, followed by appearances together at Glastonbury and in South-East Asia during the singer’s Radical Optimism Tour.

While Turner is trending on account of his connection to Lipa, and may have been known in connection to his ex-girlfriend and The Crown star Vanessa Kirby, he has a whole host of acting and modelling gigs under his belt that you may recognise him from. He also has plenty of exciting 2024 projects coming up.

Dua Lipa was seen slow dancing with Turner this week (Getty Images)

If he's flown under your radar, here's everything you need to know about the model-turned-actor-turned-Lipa-love-interest to bring you up to speed.

A modest upbringing

Born in 1990, Turner, came from a modest background. He grew up with his mother on a council estate in Chelsea near some of the wealthiest streets in London. Turner told the Independent: “I felt like an outsider growing up. I don’t any more because I’ve done a lot of work on that, but as a child for sure".

ADVERTISEMENT

Turner was exposed to all sorts of big names during his youth. He previously told the Standard that he went on holiday to Mexico at the age of eight with garrulous club connoisseur Wayne Shires, and that he enjoyed nightlife from a young age. He DJed with leading capital names such as Princess Julia. "It wasn’t about navigating two worlds," he said.

A start in modelling

Turner got his first modelling break at the age of 17 — after the realisation that his dreams of being a footballer may not happen — and almost immediately had the chance to front a Burberry campaign.

By the age of 19, he had spent time modelling in America, Italy and Japan, and it gave him a solid understanding of the industry. Turner said: "I got to watch the clothes being constructed as a fitting model, then Kanye West would buy a lot of them and you’d watch it all travelling into the mainstream. It’s funny how it works."

Though he became an overnight success with a growing profile, modelling did not pay the bills. But it didn't take Turner too long to secure the career in acting, which he had set his sights on in 2011.

Callum Turner modelling in a GIORGIO ARMANI coat (Isaac Marley Morgan for ES Magazine)

Making waves in the acting world

It was Turner's acting that really awakened international audiences to his charm. He went for auditions while working in the basement of iconic London retail outpost, Dover Street Market.By 2012, Turner was cast for his first starring role as Aaron in the TV drama Leaving. His TV debut paved the way for other acting roles. He also starred as Eli in Channel 4 drama Glue alongside a buzzy cast including Billy Howle, Faye Marsay, Jordan Stephens and Charlotte Spencer.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, he has managed to gain some of the most recognition for his roles in Emma, led by Anya Taylor Joy, and as Eddie Redmayne's brother in the Fantastic Beasts series of the Harry Potter film franchise.

Masters of the Air

Callum Turner, left, Barry Keoghan, center, and Austin Butler, cast members in "Masters of the Air," at the world premiere in LA (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Another big break came via Turner’s casting in Apple TV series Masters of the Air, which he starred in alongside Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Anthony Boyle. The WWII brotherhood drama, produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, made waves during its release and helped cement Turner as an actor in high demand.

Next up you can catch him in Atropia, a war satire starring Alia Shawkat and Chloë Sevigny, which recently screened at Sundance.