Camila Cabello Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to Ex-Boyfriend Matthew Hussey at Age 20: 'It Was Beautiful'

"That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time," said the singer of their romance

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty, Charley Gallay/Getty Camila Cabello; Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello says losing her virginity to her first real boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, was "beautiful."

The singer, now 27, recalled her romance and intimate moment with the relationship coach, now 36, on the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

Speaking about how they first met, Cabello explained that she introduced herself to Hussey on the TODAY show set in February 2018.

"I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts," she recalled. "I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast." Noting that she "loves podcasts," she remembered telling Hussey, "Oh my God. I'm such a big fan," and going out to dinner with him later that same night.

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage Matthew Hussey and Camila Cabello at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in February 2019

Related: Camila Cabello Teases Her Summer-Themed C,XOXO Album with Self-Narrated Trailer: 'For: You, From: C'

"That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time," she explained. Cabello said that she was 20 years old at the time and recalled feeling "lonely."



"I was like, 'Oh my God. I've never had a boyfriend,'" she said. "There was, like, literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely."

After Shepard, 49, asked if she had "been having sex at all before 20," Cabello said, "No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

Cabello noted that Hussey's experience as a relationship coach "honestly made him a great partner."

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Camila Cabello at The Standard Met Gala After Party on May 6, 2024 in New York City

Related: Camila Cabello Teams Up with Lil Nas X for 'He Knows' Pop Bop Collaboration — Listen Here

"He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship," she said. "Really expanded my world because he wasn't in my industry too. It was like, 'Oh my God. Have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?' He just really expanded my references."

PEOPLE confirmed that the two called it quits in June 2019.

Cabello began dating fellow musician Shawn Mendes in July 2019 and split after two years of dating in November 2021.

The two sparked rumors of a romantic reconciliation after they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April 2023, but PEOPLE confirmed the two were still single that June.

Hussey married Audrey Le Strat in October 2023. He released his second book, Love Life, in April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cabello's upcoming fourth album, C, XOXO, will be released on Friday, June 28.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.