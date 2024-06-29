Camila Cabello Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Rap Beef Is 'So Frustrating': 'If Only You Guys Could Just Have Dinner'

"It's so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative," the singer said of her "Hot Uptown" collaborator and Lamar feuding

Emma McIntyre/Getty, John Salangsang/Shutterstock, Christopher Polk/Getty Camila Cabello; Drake; Kendrick Lamar

Camila Cabello has a delicious solution for Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing rap beef.

The “I Luv It” pop star, 27, spoke to the Sunday Times recently to discuss the release of her latest studio album, C, XOXO, which features the “Family Matters” rapper, 37, on not one but two tracks: “Hot Uptown” and “Uuugly.”

While dishing on the new songs — which came together after Cabello slid into Drake’s DMs — the singer was asked for her opinion on the war of words that’s been happening between her collaborator and Lamar over the last few months.

“It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative,” Cabello shared generally, not mentioning the rappers by name. “You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Mike Marsland/WireImage Kendrick Lamar; Drake

Cabello is the latest star to weigh in on Drake and Lamar’s verbal sparing match, which began after the latter unloaded his pointed diss verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” hit in March.

In the weeks that followed, the rap stars — plus others like J. Cole, Rick Ross and A$AP Rocky — exchanged diss records back and forth, as Drake officially kicked things off with his “Push Ups” track. He followed up with his controversial “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which featured AI vocals from the late Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, as a way to urge the West Coast rapper to respond.

Lamar answered the call on April 30 when he surprise-dropped his diss song “Euphoria.” The song featured direct shots at Drake, calling him a “master manipulator and a habitual liar" and even criticizing his approach to fatherhood.

In the days afterward, Lamar and Drake dropped multiple responses to each other, with the final round consisting of the latter’s “The Heart Part 6” — a nod to Lamar's staple "The Heart" series — and Lamar’s scathing, chart-topping anthem “Not Like Us.”

The Pulitzer Prize winner performed the song live for the first time (five times in a row) during his star-studded "Ken & Friends" concert on June 19. The show, which took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, marked the latest development in Lamar and Drake’s beef. However, fans expect it may continue after Lamar drops his “Not Like Us” music video, which he was seen filming in his hometown of Compton on Saturday, June 22.

The video does not yet have a release date.



