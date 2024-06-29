Camila Cabello's 'racist' remarks resurface after Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud comments

Camila Cabello wants her "Hot Uptown" collaborator Drake and his foe Kendrick Lamar to choose "LUV."

The "I LUV IT" hitmaker told Britain's "The Sunday Times" that she wants the pair, who are embroiled in a highly publicized rap beef, to fix their issues over dinner after Drake was heavily criticized for his role in the feud.

"It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something,'" she told The Times, who called Cabello's remarks "sweet, if unlikely."

But not everybody agrees. Cabello is sparking backlash for wading into the controversy, which is centered around two Black rappers, after online users resurfaced her complicated personal history with race.

Lamar and Drake's feud stretches over a decade to 2013, when Lamar rapped on the Big Sean song "Control" about how he wanted to "murder" Drake and other prominent rappers. This spring, rap battle reached a fever pitch as the rappers traded barb over Ozempic rumors, height shaming and disturbing allegations of abuse and grooming.

In December 2019, the "Señorita" singer took to her then-Twitter and Instagram Story to tell fans she was "deeply ashamed of and will regret forever" racialized language she used when she was younger. Later, she told People magazine that she attended "weekly racial healing sessions" after her social media posts were publicized.

Her comments about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud resurfaced those claims with one X user writing, "I remember she got sent to a racist rehab and said that she was healed.

"No ones taking advice from a known racist," another wrote, while other users quipped, "reminder that Camila Cabello was so racist she had to be sent to 'weekly racial healing sessions'" and "This the same lady who was so racist she had to see a therapist."

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

"I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it," she wrote at the time.

Though Cabello did not specify which words she was apologizing for at the time, the former Fifth Harmony singer was accused of using racial remarks in now-deleted Tumblr posts on a deactivated account on the social platform.

In a previous interview with Billboard, she opened up about the surprising collaborations with Drake off her new album, which include a solo track of his own, and sliding into the streaming titan's Instagram DMs.

"I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. (The feature) came out of a non-transactional place. He had this idea of a song called 'Hot Uptown,' and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami," she told Billboard.

The "Living Proof" songstress told The Sunday Times she wasn't expecting the "God's Plan" rapper to reply.

"It’s like a weird teenage thing where I feel that nobody cares about me or likes me. And it was fun to be proven wrong," Cabello told The Times.

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Taijuan Moorman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Critics slam Camila Cabello comments on Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef