The Kid Laroi goes Instagram official with Tate McRae in honor of singer's birthday

The Kid Laroi, left, seemingly revealed his relationship with fellow pop singer Tate McRae in a sweet birthday shout out to McRae on social media Monday.

The Kid Laroi and Tate McRae are bringing their romance to the ‘Gram.

Following months of speculation, the “Stay” singer seemingly confirmed his relationship with McRae in a sweet birthday shout out posted to his Instagram Story on Monday. McRae turns 21 on July 1.

In his post, the Kid Laroi dropped a photo of the couple sharing a smooch for the camera.

“Happy 21st birthday,” The Kid Laroi wrote. “You make me better. I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”

McRae responded to the birthday love by resharing Laroi’s post on her own Instagram Story.

USA TODAY reached out to representatives for Laroi and McRae for comment.

The Kid Laroi, Tate McRae tease romance with social media interactions, public appearances

The singers have been sparking dating rumors since January when McRae posted a photo of herself wearing a striped button-down shirt that fans speculated belonged to The Kid Laroi. Laroi commented on the Instagram post with a sunglasses-clad smiley face emoji.

Laroi and McRae were also reportedly spotted on numerous outings together, according to People magazine, including an appearance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Canada, in February.

While attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April, McRae was asked about the possibility of collaborating with Laroi on a song. The question prompted McRae to laugh and briefly cover her face with her hand.

“Maybe,” she told Billboard at the time. “He’s amazing.”

McRae’s purported romance with Laroi comes amid the success of the singer’s sophomore album “Think Later,” released in December 2023. The album spawned the hit single “Greedy,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In support of the album, McRae kicked off the Think Later World Tour in April. She’s set to perform in her hometown of Calgary, Canada, on Friday, according to McRae's official website.

