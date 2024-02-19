Canada donating hundreds of drones to help war effort in Ukraine

Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Canada's donation of 800 drones to Ukraine during a press conference in Toronto on Monday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The federal government is donating more than 800 drones to help the war effort in Ukraine, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Monday.

The SkyRanger R70 drones are made in Waterloo, Ont., and can carry cargo weighing up to 3.5 kilograms. The drones can be coupled with surveillance cameras to carry out reconnaissance missions, Blair said Monday.

"These drones are going to help Ukraine's frontline troops assess targets and threats quickly with accuracy and effectiveness," Blair said during a press conference in Toronto.

The cost of the drones — roughly $95 million — comes from the $500-million military aid package announced by the government in June.

This coming week will mark two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

More to come...