Canada Post losses a big problem for small communities
The post office is a community hub for many small towns, but financial losses at Canada Post have forced many rural outlets to close.
King Charles has appointed a doctor who encourages faith healing and homeopathy alongside NHS treatments in an unorthodox choice for the monarch, The Times reported on Sunday
Cardwell, a mother of two, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023
Once thought of as the ideal place to live out one's golden years, Florida is quickly losing favor with retirees. Remote workers and the wealthy are flocking to the state and driving up home prices,...
The "Weekend Update" co-host questioned the timing of the federal charges filed against the president's son.
Prince William never let go of his son Prince Louis at the Together At Christmas concert on Friday evening - and royal fans on TikTok can't get over how gentle and caring the father-son duo is
Hamas fighters have begun to surrender in the north, Israel claimed, as it “intensified the fighting” in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.
The former president came under fire in his 2016 campaign for comments from an interview with "Access Hollywood" The post Donald Trump Says a ‘Fantastic General’ Praised His ‘Grab ‘Em By The P–y’ Tape Response as the ‘Bravest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
In a YouGov study, three in 10 people in the UK report being sexually inactive, with almost a fifth of people aged 40 to 44 not having sex. By the age of 74, this figure jumps to 57 per cent. While it’s often difficult to get an entirely accurate picture of people’s intimate lives, one survey suggests that over a quarter of relationships are sexless.
We need to talk about Ukraine. While the world’s attention has been focused on the war between Israel and Hamas, grim tremors have been shaking that rich, black soil. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed – or, in Volodymyr Zelensky’s words, “did not achieve the desired results”.
Buying Twitter was the biggest gamble of Musk's career. Now he — and his empire — are cracking under the pressure.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Hamas militants not to die for their leader, Yahya Sinwar. 'Surrender now," Netanyahu said.
A recent killing spree in the Mexican border city of Tijuana could have been lifted from a TV script: enraged drug lords hunting down corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment. Two of the officers suspected of the theft have been killed, prosecutors say. It is the latest blow for Tijuana which has the most homicides of any city in Mexico, with about double the number of the place that comes second — the border city of Ciudad Juarez.
Ramaswamy’s unscheduled bathroom trip was quickly dubbed ‘pissgate’
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational featured a $4 million purse.
Detroit's Dylan Larkin lay motionless on the ice and was helped to the dressing room; teammate David Perron faces long suspension for how he reacted.
A recent survey showed just over 1-in-4 adults 59 or older had no retirement savings.
Julie Gibson Clark is aging at 0.665 of a year for every chronological year she lives and ranks no.2 in a global online longevity game.
NY AG Letitia James said Donald Trump's pricey expert witnesses are helping her case, with one admitting valuations on some properties were not "proper" or "reasonable."
Unrest has emerged among Russian invaders due to the almost complete absence of rotation of soldiers drafted under general mobilization, Ukraine’s HUR Intelligence Main Directorate said on Dec. 8, releasing an audio interception as evidence.
Russia conducted another unsuccessful assault on Kherson’s left bank on Dec. 9, attacking the village of Krynky, the commander of the Magyar Birds aerial reconnaissance unit Robert Brovdi, reported on his Telegram channel.