Canadian Palestinian citizen journalist missing in Gaza for 2 weeks turns up alive

Reuters Videos

STORY: This Palestinian doctor says Israeli forces in Gaza detained him when they overran a hospital and subjected him to abuse during 45 days of captivity. Doctor Said Abdulrahman Maarouf worked at al-Ahli al-Arab Hospital in Gaza City when it was surrounded by Israeli forces in December. He said his detention included sleep deprivation and constant shackling and blindfolding before he was released last week. He said he was told to sleep in places that were covered with pebbles and that there was loud music blaring.“The torture was very severe in Israeli prisons. I am a doctor, my weight was 87 kilograms (191.8 pounds). I lost, in 45 days, more than 25 kilograms (55.1 pounds) of my weight. I lost my balance, I lost focus, I lost all feeling. We were shackled for 45 days, handcuffed for 45 days. However you describe the suffering and the insult in prison - you can never know the reality unless you lived through it."The Israeli military said it treats detainees in accordance with international law and its protocols are to treat them with dignity. It said in a statement that "incidents in which the guidelines were not followed will be looked into." Maarouf said he has no idea where he was detained as he was blindfolded throughout his nearly seven-week detention, and he was not sure if he was held inside or outside Gaza. He believes he was one of more than 100 prisoners being held in the same place. Dropped at the Kerem Shalom crossing, he was eventually picked up by the Red Cross.His arrest was the last moment he had news of his family, and he still does not know if they survived the onslaught as Israeli forces advanced into Gaza City. The conflict was initiated when Hamas militants crossed into Israeli towns on October 7, killing more than 1,200 people and taking away more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say Israel's offensive has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians.Maarouf has resumed work in a children's ward in Gaza, a return to routine amid the lingering scars of the conflict.