Canadian universities' and colleges’ growing deficits, layoffs concern unions across country

As some Canadian colleges and universities face daunting deficits and decisions on where to cut spending, a critical examination of the sector's viability is emerging. Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., was the latest to project a staggering deficit this week. In a post on its website Wednesday, the institution said it's projecting a nearly $36-million deficit in its next operating year. It referenced factors like an "ongoing tuition freeze for Ontario students'' and "a decrease in international student enrollment" for the figure. As Neetu Garcha reports, the moves have unions raising questions about ongoing cuts at institutions across the country.