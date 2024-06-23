Cara Delevingne Goes Nautical in Bow-Adorned Sailor Hat and Cone Bra Corset Ahead of Hosting Vogue World: Paris

Delevingne wore a lingerie-inspired look for the fashionable event

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Cara Delevingne at Vogue World: Paris on June 23

Cara Delevingne went for the nautical vibe at this year's Vogue World event.

The actress and model, 31, wowed in a Jean Paul Gaultier (guest designed by Simone Rocha) cone bra corset dress and bow-covered sailor hat ahead of her hosting gig at the Vogue World: Paris event on June 23. She wore her blonde hair down and straight under her hat and completed her look with curled-up pointed ballet flats.

If her dress — which also had ribbons dangling from the short skirt — looked familiar, it's because Kylie Jenner wore a similar design to this year's Met Gala, complete with cone bra accent.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Cara Delevingne at Vogue World: Paris on June 23

Kicking off Haute Couture week, Vogue World: Paris is a live fashion event that brings together top designers and other notable figures in the worlds of fashion and sports. This year, it took place at the Place Vendôme, an important square for the French fashion community known for housing many famous dress designers over the centuries.

The event featured a joint show by French designers in collaboration with youth athletic academies from across France and paired sports like cycling, gymnastics, tennis, taekwondo, fencing, and break dancing, among others, with a theme of French fashion for every decade since the 1920s.

The event showcased current and past French designers, as well as fashion houses that historically present their collections in Paris. Other celebrities in attendance included Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter and Venus and Serena Williams.

Vogue World was first started in 2022 and took place in New York City before heading across the pond to London in 2023.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Cara Delevingne at Vogue World London in 2015

"If Vogue World: New York was a street fair, and Vogue World: London was a glamorous night at the theater — supporting arts and cultural organizations in London — Paris will be a kind of opening ceremony; one that celebrates 100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city," said Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at a press conference in February.

The event also donated a portion of the net ticket sales to Secours Populaire, an organization that helps provide athletic equipment to aspiring athletes.

At last year's event, Delevingne wore a punk-inspired outfit consisting of a purple cardigan, a white T-shirt and purple briefs layered over a white pair and worn with black ripped tights. However, it was her multicolored hair that really stole the show.

With pink, green, yellow and red sections, brown ends and more tufts spiked up into a crown-shaped mohawk, the actress' rainbow locks were as bold as they were eye-catching.



