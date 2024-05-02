Cardiff: Teen appears in court for Colin Richards murder

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of father-of-seven, Colin Richards.

Mr Richards, 48, died after being stabbed in the leg in Cardiff on 7 April, an inquest previously heard.

He was found unconscious in Snowdon Road, Ely, after a disturbance was reported in the Caerau area just before 23:30 BST.

Corey Gauci, from Ely, appeared in Cardiff Crown Court today and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

He was remanded in custody, with a provisional trial date was set for 21 October.

Mr Richards' family described him as a much-loved father and grandfather and an "all-round family man".

"Though the loss is deep, the power of love and friendship will always stay alive," they added.

A second man arrested on suspicion of murder, who is 26 and also from Cardiff, was released on bail but recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.