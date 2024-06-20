Care home site set for redevelopment

An adult care home is set to be demolished as part of plans to create a new residential care hub for west Dorset.

Care provider Care Dorset said its Sidney Gale House site in Bridport would be redeveloped as part of plans to support patients after they are discharged from hospital.

Last year Dorset Council’s cabinet announced an £80m package to support discharged patients and those recovering after a fall or illness in their own home.

Trade union Unison said it would mean a "distressing upheaval" for residents and staff. Care Dorset said it would help the 12 current residents to relocate.

It said said the building had "reached the end of its useful life" and would have needed substantial repairs to bring it up to modern standards.

Managing director Chris Best said: “We are pleased to be involved in this development. It's important to us that we provide the highest quality care, in the best environments possible.

“Redeveloping this site to modern standards will allow us to achieve this for the people of Bridport."

'Few alternatives'

The site is covered by a covenant ensuring it remains used for social care.

Dorset Council’s executive director of adults, heath and housing, Jonathan Price, said: “We want to create an adult social care provision fit for the future.

"The Sidney Gale site offers us a real opportunity to do that, alongside our planned Bridport Gateway Extra Care facilities in Flood Lane.”

Unison's Alison Brown said the closure was "deeply disappointing".

“Bridport is a small rural town with limited services and few alternatives for staff to find new jobs or for residents to find somewhere that keeps them close to their loved ones," she said

Care Dorset said the 52 members of staff who work at Sidney Gale House along with union representatives, had been informed of the decision and a consultation process had begun.

In 2017, when it was run by Tricuro Ltd, the home was rated as inadequate after Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found staff had failed to report abuse allegations.

Its last inspection in 2019 rated all aspects of care as good.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links