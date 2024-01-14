Caribbean dreaming: Best places to eat, drink, stay, and play

A trip to the Caribbean is guaranteed to offer rich culture, diverse experiences, and plenty of places that are stunningly beautiful. And whether you're seeking a chill getaway, outdoor adventures, or culinary experiences, you're sure to find exactly what you're looking for. But with so many locations and options to choose from, how do you know where to start?

To help narrow down the choices, USA TODAY 10Best asked a panel of Caribbean travel experts to nominate their favorite spots throughout the Caribbean in each of seven categories, from beaches and beach bars to resorts and restaurants. Then, readers voted for their favorites to decide the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort: S Hotel Jamaica - Montego Bay, Jamaica

Enjoy a stress-free stay at S Hotel Jamaica

S Hotel Jamaica is an all-inclusive luxury boutique hotel that overlooks Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay. In addition to serving up authentic Jamaican flavors as part of the dining options, the experience also includes touches like a daily yoga class and an espresso bar.

Full list of winners: Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort »

Best Caribbean Beach: Paradise Beach - Carriacou, Grenada

Bliss out at Paradise Beach

Paradise Beach is considered one of the most popular beaches on Carriacou, sister island to Grenada. The green shade trees, white sand, and clear turquoise waters are the beautiful sights that give Paradise Beach its name. A souvenir shop with handmade crafts, restaurants, and bars are nearby for shopping and dining.

Full list of winners: Best Caribbean Beach »

Best Caribbean Beach Bar: Soggy Dollar Bar - Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands

Soggy Dollar Bar is a Caribbean institution

The Soggy Dollar on Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands is known for creating the Painkiller, a rum cocktail featuring cream of coconut, pineapple, orange juice, and fresh grated Grenadian nutmeg. Enjoy sipping on one as you look out over the beautiful turquoise water and bask in the warmth of the Caribbean sun.

Full list of winners: Best Caribbean Beach Bar »

Best Caribbean Golf Course: Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club - Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

Set up a tropical tee time at Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club

The natural, rugged championship course at Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club is surrounded by the flora and fauna of the Turks and Caicos Islands and offers 18 holes of challenging target-style golf. Colorful native birds inhabit the many lakes, and the par 72 course has recently been re-turfed with salt tolerant Platinum Paspalum grass in an effort to be more environmentally conscious.

Full list of winners: Best Caribbean Golf Course »

Best Caribbean Resort: The Sands at Grace Bay - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

The Sands at Grace Bay wins Best Caribbean Resort for second year in a row

Throned upon Turks and Caicos Islands' most vaunted slice of beach, The Sands at Grace Bay is all about luxury, with an extensive menu of accommodation levels. The property takes full advantage of its sandy location and identity with award-winning dining on the beach, plenty of water sports, and three swimming pools with sea views.

Full list of winners: Best Caribbean Resort »

Best Caribbean Rum: Topper's Rhum - Cole Bay, St. Maarten

Topper's Rhum makes the best rum in the Caribbean

Visitors to this 6,000-square-foot facility in St. Maarten gain insight into the history of rum-making while seeing the blending and bottling process firsthand. Visitors also get to sample new flavors in development, along with the full lineup of artisan rums, such as mocha mama and banana vanilla cinnamon. Those who'd like to take some Topper's home can even bottle their own.

Full list of winners: Best Caribbean Rum »

Best Restaurant in the Caribbean: Hemingway's on the Beach - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Hemingway's on the Beach wins Best Restaurant in the Caribbean for second consecutive year

Beachside at The Sands resort on Providenciales, Hemingway's has ranked as a favorite place for visitors and locals to gather since 1998. In addition to elevating island-style specialties like conch empanada and coconut shrimp with mango chili goat cheese curd sauce, the restaurant has built a reputation to match. It's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Full list of winners: Best Restaurant in the Caribbean »

