New Carolina Panthers safety explains why 1-year deal ‘felt right’ in free agency

NFL teams haven’t been particularly kind to the safety position this offseason.

Several notable names — including former Pro Bowl defenders Justin Simmons and Jamal Adams — were cut at the start of the new league year and remain unsigned. Free agency also hasn’t been bountiful for anyone other than new Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney. So, with the likes of Antonie Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kyle Dugger of the New England Patriots being restricted by the franchise and transition tags, respectively, few players at the position have been able to cash in on major long-term deals.

That’s why new Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller visited to Charlotte last week following the first wave of free agency. He eventually agreed to a 1-year deal with the Panthers to reunite with his former position coach, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

“A 1-year deal — it felt right,” Fuller said Wednesday. “I feel like the the safety market was kind of interesting this year. It’s kind of one of those things — you sign a 1-year deal, kind of bet on yourself in a way. So that’s kind of where I’m at with things.”

Jordan Fuller, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com/Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fuller, a former team captain with the Los Angeles Rams, began his career in 2020 with Evero as his immediate boss.

The sixth-round pick out of Ohio State quickly learned that Evero was a teacher dedicated to his players — on and off the field. The coach and his young pupil forged a bond before Evero left to become the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022.

“He cares a lot about his craft and what he does, but he also cares about people,” Fuller said. “He showed that to me — whatever stuff I needed extra or anything like that — he was ready, willing and able to give me everything that I needed, and it translated to on the field, but also just our relationship off the field and our relationship in general has been really, really positive just because of the person he is and how he approaches this craft. I feel like we’re pretty similar in that way. So, yeah, it’s easy with us.”

Two years later, Fuller and Evero are back together in Charlotte, with both men having grown within their respective careers during their time with different teams.

Evero left LA after the pair won a Super Bowl together following the 2021 season. He has since established himself as one of the up-and-coming coordinators in the business. Fuller has become a full-time starter, and he produced three interceptions and three forced fumbles last season for the Rams to finish out his rookie contract.

Fuller said Evero was a major factor in him deciding to bet on himself with the Panthers. He also looks forward to reuniting with recently promoted defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, newly added defensive end A’Shawn Robinson and freshly re-signed nickel corner Troy Hill.

“I’d say (Evero) is a big reason as far as just like the relationship, and he knows me, he knows my process,” Fuller said. “I do feel like I’m a different player now. So, hopefully when he sees me, he sees, the growth and all that kind of stuff. But yeah, it’s definitely that comfort factor.”

Fuller is likely to take over the starting spot vacated by veteran safety Vonn Bell this offseason. Bell was among the several veteran safeties released around the league this offseason.

Fuller, 26, brings experienced youth to the position opposite veteran Xavier Woods. With the Panthers using their two safeties interchangeably, Fuller should be able to hit the turf running with his knowledge of Evero’s system and approach to the defense.

That “comfort factor” could lead to immediate success for the Panthers’ reworked secondary in 2024.

Quick hits

▪ The Panthers signed former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman to a two-year contract on Wednesday. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $8 million with $5 million in guaranteed money — but it has incentives that could push the total value of the contract to $15 million.

Nijman, a former undrafted free agent, played in 67 games (22 starts) for the NFC North franchise. He is expected to be the main swing tackle behind left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and right tackle Taylor Moton this season.

The Panthers are investing heavily in the offensive line following a disastrous pass protection season. The Panthers tied for the second most sacked allowed (65) with the Washington Commanders. Only the New York Giants gave up more sacks with 85.

Dec 17, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver David Moore (19) breaks away from Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) for a touchdown at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: William Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports William Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK

▪ The team also agreed to terms with wide receiver David Moore on a 1-year deal, as The Charlotte Observer first reported on Tuesday. Moore spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing under head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Moore also played under both coaches in Seattle during his initial run with the Seahawks to begin his career.

Moore’s addition is a reunion of sorts. Carolina signed Moore in 2021 but he was cut during the preseason and ended up heading elsewhere. Moore is now back with 83 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns on his resume.