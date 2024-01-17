Carroll High School evacuated after anonymous tip about bomb threat, Southlake police say

Students were evacuated from Carroll High School in Southlake on Wednesday afternoon when police received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat, according to police and school officials.

The school, at 800 N. White Chapel Blvd., was evacuated as a precaution, and officers and firefighters are investigating the threat, police said.

Carroll ISD officials said students were taken to Durham Intermediate School, at 801 Shady Oaks Drive, and will be dismissed from there Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of North White Chapel Boulevard are closed, police said.

Police said no one is being allowed into the school parking lots, and students and staff will be able to get their cars after the situation has been resolved.