IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Prince Harry to return to the U.K. for Invictus Games

The British royal helped found the games, which allows injured army veterans and serving soldiers to compete in an Olympics-style multi-sport event, back in 2014. A spokesperson for the event confirmed to the BBC that the 39-year-old royal will return to attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London on 8 May, when he will be giving a reading alongside the actor Damian Lewis. The spokesperson did not reveal whether the Prince's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would join her husband on the trip.