IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Prince Harry to return to the U.K. for Invictus Games

Cover Media

The British royal helped found the games, which allows injured army veterans and serving soldiers to compete in an Olympics-style multi-sport event, back in 2014. A spokesperson for the event confirmed to the BBC that the 39-year-old royal will return to attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London on 8 May, when he will be giving a reading alongside the actor Damian Lewis. The spokesperson did not reveal whether the Prince's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would join her husband on the trip.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories