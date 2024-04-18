Cast announced for BBC's first Gaelic crime thriller

The BBC has released details of the cast for its first Gaelic language crime drama, which has started filming in the Hebrides and Glasgow.

Called The Island and costing more than £1m per episode, BBC Alba's four-part thriller is centred around a murder investigation.

Sorcha Groundsell, who grew up in Lewis and Glasgow, has been cast in the lead role - a family liaison officer who returns to her home island following the murder of a millionaire's wife.

She has previously appeared in HBO series His Dark Materials, BBC drama Shetland and Netflix's The Innocents.

'Momentous opportunity'

The cast also includes Iain Macrae, who appeared in Gaelic drama Bannan and Amazon Prime's Outlander series and Edinburgh-based actor, writer and filmmaker Elspeth Turner.

Filming has started in Lewis, Harris and Glasgow.

Amhuinnsuidhe Castle in Harris will be the main location.

Groundsell said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible series and honoured to participate in breaking new ground for the Gaelic language."

She added: "This show feels like a momentous opportunity for us Gaels to share the language, culture and scenery we love so much with the wider world.”

