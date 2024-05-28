The Cast of “Notting Hill”: Where Are They Now?

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant led the charming take on a Hollywood love story in 1999

Getty;Shutterstock Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in 1999's Notting Hill

Twenty-five years ago, a charming rom-com called Notting Hill united fan favorites Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in a meet-cute about a starstruck bookstore owner and a single-or-maybe-not movie star.

Thanks to the power of its leads, the film earned more than $360 million at the box office after its release in May of 1999, further launching Roberts and Grant into the stratosphere. PEOPLE's review called it a "sleek, irresistible romantic comedy" that "couldn't be more fun," and praised Roberts for managing "to appear heartbreakingly vulnerable" while Grant "makes hemming and hawing seem like a fabulous new form of flirting."

Here, as Notting Hill marks its 25th anniversary, catch up with some of its stars, then and now.

Julia Roberts as Anna Scott

Getty;Shutterstock Julia Roberts in 1999's 'Notting Hill' and in 2024

Julia Roberts was on a roll when she got the part of actress Anna Scott, coming off her breakout in Mystic Pizza and her Oscar-nominated roles in Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman, plus a string of other '90s favorites like My Best Friend's Wedding, The Pelican Brief and Stepmom.

Playing a movie star was "challenging in every scene," Roberts told PEOPLE at the time. "She was so different from me that I had to be careful not to impose what I would want to do if I was in that situation. Her perception of things is a lot more high-strung than mine. So I had to be really clear that it was her and not me, and I had to make her choices."

In the years since Notting Hill, Roberts has been everywhere, winning the Best Actress Oscar for 2000's Erin Brockovich and starring in other early aughts favorites including America's Sweethearts, Ocean's Eleven and Twelve and Mona Lisa Smile. She also starred in Broadway's Three Days of Rain. More recently she featured in the limited series Gaslit and Homecoming.



Off-screen, Roberts, 56, has three teen children with husband Danny Moder.

Hugh Grant as William Thacker

Getty;Shutterstock Hugh Grant in 1999's 'Notting Hill' and in 2023

Four Weddings and a Funeral launched Hugh Grant's star five years prior to Notting Hill, following 10 years of work in TV and films in England. Given that Richard Curtis wrote both works, Grant decided to team with him again for Notting Hill, despite being intimidated by his A-list costar.

“I was a very, very unemployed, pathetic actor at the time,” he told Vanity Fair. “I remember being so intimidated by the fact that she was in the room that I got myself in a sort of kerfuffle and missed the chair when I sat down.”

In the three decades since, Grant has gone on to an endless stream of popular movies and series, including Love Actually, Notting Hill, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Undoing and most recently, Wonka, earning him a handful of Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award nominations along the way.

Off-screen, the 63-year-old is married to Swedish producer Anna Eberstein and is father to five young children.

Rhys Ifans as Spike

Getty;Shutterstock Rhys Ifans in 1999's 'Notting Hill' and in 2023

As William's quirky roommate Spike, Rhys Ifans "just about steals the picture," PEOPLE wrote in 1999 (he earned a BAFTA nomination for the job). "I didn't wash my hair for the whole shoot," he shared. "It wasn't method acting at all — it was a luxury, an excuse not to wash my hair."

Ifans had been working on a handful of theater and movie projects prior to Notting Hill, and has basically acted endlessly since. "I am aware that I'm quirky, left-field casting," he said in his 1999 interview. "But suddenly there's a market for actors like myself." Highlights include 2000's The Replacements, 2004's Vanity Fair, 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2022's series House of the Dragon. Next up for the 56-year-old is the starry Mother, Couch.

Hugh Bonneville as Bernie

Getty;Shutterstock Hugh Bonneville in 1999's 'Notting Hill' and in 2022

A host of actors played friends of William's in the film, with Hugh Bonneville portraying Bernie, who isn't initially aware of Anna's star power.

After coming up through theater and British television, Bonneville moved on to a series of big movies throughout the 2000s, including Mansfield Park, Iris and the Paddington films, among others. He also famously played Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, on Downton Abbey, earning two Emmy nominations in the process. Most recently he appeared on the series W1A, for which he earned two BAFTA nominations.

Bonneville, now 60, and wife Lucinda "Lulu" Williams separated after 25 years of marriage in the fall of 2023. They share one son.

Emma Chambers as Honey

Getty;Shutterstock Emma Chambers in 1999's 'Notting Hill' and in the 2000s

Emma Chambers also stole scenes as William's outspoken, spunky sister, Honey.

Prior to the film, she made her mark on British TV, namely in the BBC's The Vicar of Dibley from 1994 to 2007. She went on to more television parts, including The Rainbow, Take a Girl Like You, Martin Chuzzlewit and a TV movie adaptation of the classic The Wind in the Willows.

Chambers died in 2018 at the age of 53. She was married to fellow actor Ian Dunn.



