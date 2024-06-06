The New Cast Of The Traitors USA Features Some Very Random Celebrity Contestants

The Traitors USA host Alan Cumming Peacock via Getty Images

Remember last year when it was announced that the American version of The Traitors was going to feature the likes of Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, former speaker of the house John Bercow and RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Peppermint among its star-studded cast?

Well, producers have taken a similarly scatter-gun approach to casting the new season, and we think they may have outdone themselves.

Unlike the British version of The Traitors, which features contestants from all walks of life, its US counterpart features celebrity contestants playing the same game – in the same Scottish castle.

On Wednesday, host Alan Cumming announced the 21 cast members who’d be competing this time around, including some very familiar faces.

The new line-up includes Selling Sunset star (and recent Neighbours signing!) Chrishell Stause, Drag Race champion Bob The Drag Queen, WWE legend Nikki Gracia and British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Also on the cast are a few stars with celebrity connections – including Zac Efron’s brother Dylan (who previously appeared in his Netflix documentary Down To Earth) and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Chrishell Stause, Bob The Drag Queen and Sam Asghari Michael Kovac/Getty/Robin L Marshall/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/

The line-up is completed with former stars of American reality shows like Survivor, Big Brother and various Real Housewives spin-offs.

Check out the cast in full in the video below:

Meanwhile, a third season of the British version of The Traitors is slated to begin filming later in the summer, with a celebrity version also widely reported to be in the works.

A fan-favourite from season one, winner Aaron Evans, is also about to make the jump to another reality show, having joined the cast of Love Island USA.

