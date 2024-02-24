Casualty star Melanie Hill shares future plans for new character Siobhan

Casualty spoilers follow from Saturday's episode (February 24), which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid, as this episode hasn't yet aired on TV.

Casualty star Melanie Hill has revealed future plans for her soap character, Siobhan.



The soap veteran swapped from Coronation Street to Casualty fairly recently, moving to Holby City Hospital's emergency department after playing Corrie's Cathy Matthews between 2015 and 2022.

Described as a "no-nonsense" clinical nurse manager, Hill's character – named Siobhan Mackenzie – is a "team leader who looks set to ruffle a few feathers".

Speaking to TV Times, Hill gave viewers a tease of what they can expect from Siobhan's future.

"She gets more involved with everyone," Hill began. "You'll see her take younger nurses under her wing."



Continuing, she dished on a few relationships viewers can expect from Siobhan in coming episodes.

"She develops a strong relationship with nurse Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) and she will also have a nice friendship with paramedic Jacob Masters (Charles Venn).

"I love getting new scripts – it's so much fun opening them and thinking, 'Here we go!'"

In the same interview, Hill revealed exactly why the character of Siobhan appealed to her, saying: "Siobhan is very close to me. She cares about people, but she's been around the block and seen it all, so she doesn't take any nonsense from anyone!"

Casualty has recently aired Paige Allcott's exit after her departure plotline was confirmed the week prior. The soap has seen a string of characters leave in recent months, including both Ryan and Sah, who bowed out last month.

Nigel Harman and Derek Thompson are also leaving their roles as Max and Charlie, respectively.

