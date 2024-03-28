Catford police stand-off finally ends after 55 hours as man injured by dog during arrest

Met Police officers at the scene of the stand-off in Catford (John Dunne/ES)

A man suspected of barricading himself inside a house with a gas canister sparking a 55-hour stand-off with police was arrested early on Thursday when officers forced entry in south London.

The 26-year-old is accused of forcing a family to flee their home on Daneby Road, Catford around 6.30pm on Monday night.

He sustained an injury to his foot from a police dog when the Metropolitan Police detained him at 2am on Thursday and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman said he was arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

The other occupants of the semi-detached house worth around £700,000 managed to escape.

Specialist firearms officers who deal with counter-terrorism incidents were deployed to the scene, along with uniformed teams from Bromley, Catford and Lewisham.

Twenty-two neighbours had to be evacuated from their homes amid reports the suspect had a 15kg gas cylinder with him.

Police cordons will remain at the address for the foreseeable while further enquiries are conducted.

Residents displaced from neighbouring addresses have been allowed to return home.

Detective Superintendent James Derham, from the south-east London policing team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and patience while this matter has been ongoing.

“I do not underestimate the impact this has had on their day to day lives, especially those who have been displaced.

“I can assure them that our priority has been to bring the matter to a safe conclusion for everyone involved as quickly as possible.”