Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares touching Father's Day message
The Princess shared a photo of Prince William with his back turned. Beside him, also facing away from the camera, were the couple's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William had his arms around his children as they gazed out at the ocean from the sand. "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day," the caption read, with the children's initials, "G, C & L.". Earlier in the day, William shared his own Father's Day tribute to his father, King Charles III.