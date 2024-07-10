Caution urged for people on the water following deaths on Sask. lakes

As Saskatchewan is feeling the effects of a blistering heat wave gripping much of Western Canada, residents are being advised to exercise caution if they are accessing the water.

In less than a week, three people have died while boating or paddleboarding on a Saskatchewan lake.

On Friday, the body of a teenage canoeist who went missing two days earlier was recovered from Helene Lake, about 80 kilometres north of North Battleford.

On Saturday, a 61-year-old man from Buffalo Narrows was found dead in the water after his boat was located idle the day before on Peter Pond Lake.

And on Sunday, a paddleboarder who had been reported missing that afternoon was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at Lake Diefenbaker.

Rob Hogan, the deputy chief of operations for the Saskatoon Fire Department, said people going to the beaches or river shores should not get deep into the river beyond personal comfort levels and always inform others of their whereabouts.

"We run about 80 or so water rescues a year, different issues on the river related to that. We're probably on par for what we've been on for other years," he said.

Rob Hogan, the deputy chief of operations for the Saskatoon Fire Department, says anyone going to beaches or river shores should make sure someone knows their whereabouts. (Don Somers/CBC)

Hogan suggests always having a personal floating device, drinking water and a cellphone.

"Make sure you understand the current of the river, where it's going. The river bottom does change over time, so be aware of that — like, there's a nice sandbar out there right now, and that sandbar could be gone in a day or two."

He noted the City of Saskatoon has a bylaw that prohibits swimming in the South Saskatchewan River within city limits.

"Wading or walking through the water is permitted unless otherwise posted," the city advises on its website. "Protective footwear is recommended when walking along the river's shore or sandbar to avoid cuts and abrasions from sharp rocks or other hazards. "

'River is for all of us'

Joan Steckhan, owner and operator of the Prairie Lily, which gives boat tours up and down the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon, said she would advise people to be aware of other users on the water.

Steckhan cautions people on a powered vessel like Sea-Doos to look around for paddle boards, canoes and kayaks.

Joan Steckhan, owner and operator of the Prairie Lily, urges people to exercise caution when venturing out into the river. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

"Our message is always that the river is here for all of us. Share the river, be respectful of each other," she said.

"We're in a channel, we don't have a lot of places we can go, we can't turn and we can't stop. So we just ask people to stay away from us."

Lately, Steckhan said they have been seeing many inflatable pool toys floating on the river.

"Typically when we see a lot of them, we usually see a floating beverage container. So you've got a whole bunch of unsafe things altogether," she said.

'Be careful'

CBC spoke with several people along the river at Diefenbaker Park Tuesday afternoon about river safety.

Emily Palmer often likes to play spikeball at the beach or enjoy mint chocolate chip ice cream to beat the heat but said there's never really a need to go far out in the river.

"I like the idea of always being with a buddy. You should always have a buddy in case something happens, they're there to call for help," Palmer said.

Dylan Larson says he paddleboards and rides a Sea-Doo, and he advises people to maintain a good distance from other river users. (Don Somers/CBC)

Dylan Larson said even though he is an avid swimmer, he still stays close to the beach. He also paddleboards and rides a Sea-Doo.

"There is current so you've got to know the depth, too. It can drop off pretty quickly in the river system, so be careful to know where you're going," he said.