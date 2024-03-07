CBC men open NWAC men’s basketball championship tournament with a victory

Jayden Martinez’s 3-point field goal from the corner with 30 seconds left in the game gave the Columbia Basin College men the lead for good, as the Hawks opened the NWAC men’s basketball championships with a 62-57 victory over South Puget Sound on Wednesday.

Ta’Veus Randle sank four free throws over the final 16 seconds to keep CBC on top.

The Hawks were set to play Portland Community College at 2 p.m. at CBC in a quarterfinal game.

Randle finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Hawks, while Anton Williams added 11 points and 7 rebounds. Jalen Guillery led the Clippers with 17 points.

Here were the other men’s tournament games on Wednesday:

PORTLAND 76, PENINSULA 49: Kyle Gruhler led everyone with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Hayden Rose added 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists en route to Portland rolling over Peninsula.

GREEN RIVER 93, SPOKANE 57: Jaiden Feroah and Clayton Whitman each scored 16 points to lead the Gators to a first-round victory. Feroah added 10 rebounds and 7 blocked shots.

EDMONDS 72, LANE 66: Chris Lee (22 points and 6 rebounds) and Josiah Pierre (14 points, 7 rebounds) led Edmonds to the first-round win.

NWAC MEN’S TOURNAMENT

At Columbia Basin College, Pasco

All games loser out

Wednesday, March 6

Game 1 — Columbia Basin 62, South Puget Sound 57

Game 2 — Portland 76, Peninsula 49

Game 3 — Green River 93, Spokane 57

Game 4 — Edmonds 72, Lane 66

Thursday, March 7

Game 5 — N2 Skagit Valley (24-5) vs. S3 Linn-Benton (15-13), 10 a.m.

Game 6 — E4 Walla Walla (17-12) vs. W1 Lower Columbia (25-3), 12 p.m.

Game 7 — S2 Southwestern Oregon (23-6) vs. N3 Everett (18-10), 6 p.m.

Game 8 — W4 Tacoma (20-9) vs. E1 Treasure Valley (23-6), 8 p.m.

Game 9 — Columbia Basin (20-8) vs. Portland (24-4), 2 p.m.

Game 10 — Green River (24-6) vs. Edmonds (22-8), 4 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Game 11 — Winner 5 vs. winner 6, 2 p.m.

Game 12 — Winner 7 vs. winner 8, 4 p.m.

NWAC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

At Columbia Basin College, Pasco

All games loser out

Friday, March 8

Game 1 — S2 Umpqua (25-4) vs. E3 Yakima Valley (14-11), 10 a.m.

Game 2 — W4 Centralia (14-13) vs. N1 Peninsula (21-2), 12 p.m.

Game 3 — E2 Walla Walla (20-7) vs. S3 Clackamas (21-6), 6 p.m.

Game 4 — N4 Bellevue (11-18) vs. W1 Lower Columbia (21-6), 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Game 5 — W2 Green River (20-7) vs. N3 Shoreline (19-8), 10 a.m.

Game 6 — S4 Portland (22-6) vs. E1 Columbia Basin (23-2), 12 p.m.

Game 7 — N2 Edmonds (18-7) vs. W3 Pierce (12-14), 6 p.m.

Game 8 — E4 Treasure Valley (12-16) vs. S1 Lane (26-2), 8 p.m.

Game 9 — Winner 1 vs. winner 2, 2 p.m.

Game 10 — Winner 3 vs. winner 4, 4 p.m.

Spring sports

The first contests for baseball, boys soccer and girls fastpitch softball happen this weekend for Mid-Columbia Conference schools.

On Friday, Capital of Olympia visits Kennewick at 4 p.m. Friday in a single game at Roy Johnson Field.

Also on Friday, Gonzaga Prep plays a single game against Kamiakin’s softball team at 4 p.m. at Lawrence Scott Field in Kennewick.

Saturday’s schedule gets heavier. Here’s the boys soccer lineup: Grandview at Southridge, 5 p.m.; Hermiston at Chiawana, noon; Kennewick at Richland, noon; Pasco at Hanford, 1 p.m.; Walla Walla at Kamiakin, noon.

As you may notice, the MCC opens conference play in boys soccer, which has a double round-robin schedule.

Here’s Saturday’s baseball lineup: Capital at Kamiakin, LaPierre Field, 2 p.m.; East Valley-Yakima at Southridge, 2 p.m.; Kennewick at West Valley-Yakima, noon; Mead at Chiawana, 1 p.m.; Pasco is at Prosser for a doubleheader that starts at 11 a.m.; University plays at Hanford for a twinbill starting at 12:30 p.m.; and Richland plays host to two different schools — Sumner visits at 10 a.m.; and Mt. Spokane comes in at 3 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Chiawana’s Jordan Tobias and Hanford’s Caden Wilson were named the Mid-Columbia Conference boys wrestlers of the year recently by the conference coaches.

Tobias was the Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year at 144 pounds, and shared first-team honors at that weight with Pasco senior Alex Barajas.

Wilson was Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year at 175 pounds.

Both Tobias and Wilson are seniors.

Hermiston’s Kyle Larson was named MCC Coach of the Year.

Hermiston had four wrestlers listed on the first team: 120-pound sophomore Jacoby Rodriguez, 126-pound freshman Aidan Larson, 132-pound junior Jaysen Rodriguez, and 138-pound junior Isaac Ramirez.

Chiawana also had four first-teamers. Besides Tobias, the Riverhawks also had 106-pound senior Anthony Pina, 165-pound senior Mason Tovar, and 285-pound senior Lane Hedrick.

The rest of the first team includes Pasco freshman Kamden Boyer (215 pounds), Richland junior Donovan Gallegos (150), Hanford junior Asa Knutson (190), Kennewick senior Abraham Lopez-Lagunas (113), Kamiakin sophomore Cannon Meagher (sharing 120 honors with Hermiston’s Rodriguez), and Walla Walla senior Carter O’Dell (157).

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Herald.