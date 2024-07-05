All About Central Cee, the Rapper Sparking Dating Rumors With Ice Spice

In early July, rumors started circulating that rapper Ice Spice might be in a romantic relationship with U.K. rapper Central Cee after they were seen shopping together in London and driving in Cee’s Lamborghini. Ice Spice then shared a picture on her Instagram Story that seemed to show the same car and she tagged London as the location.

Here’s everything to know about the potential romantic pairing

Who is Central Cee?

Cee was born and raised in West London and his given name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su. His father is Guyanese and his mother came from a well-to-do Irish family. He told the Guardian that his parents met when his mom was 15, and she ended up rejecting her upbringing, which led to some financial challenges.

“There’s people who grew up on the same roads and have flown straight, but me, I was distracted by the hardship,” Cee said. “I could see everything negative in front of me. And that’s what led me to rap.”

But his mom inspired him to pick up poetry at a young age and that segued into his music career. He started releasing music in 2017, but in 2020 he really started taking off and had a number two album on the charts. He was particularly popular on TikTok, where a line from his viral hit “Doja” blew up as a sound, specifically, “How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay!”

He also recently had another viral moment with pop music star Sabrina Carpenter. He was seen sitting next to her front row at Louis Vuitton’s menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. After greeting her, he started playing his Nintendo Gameboy.

How long have Central Cee and Ice Spice been dating?

The pair have worked together and been friends for a few years. Cee told Complex Magazine in October 2023, “She reminds me of me a bit. She’s cool innit. Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff, but knows how to play the game. You can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it—but she’s really running with it right now.”

Ice Spice has also said nice things about Cee, stating, “We’ve become good friends over the past year ever since he hopped on ‘Munch [Remix].’”

Who else are they romantically linked with?

Central Cee has been rumoured to be dating British influencer Madeline Argy and it was believed that Ice Spice is dating her longtime producer RiotUSA.



