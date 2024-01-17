Central Kentucky driver killed after a head-on collision, sheriff’s office says

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Scott County, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened around 11:38 p.m. on Leestown Road near Weisenberger Mill, according to the sheriff’s office. A preliminary investigation determined that a driver was traveling east on Leestown Road when they crossed over the center line for an unknown reason and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line was declared dead on scene by the Scott County Coroner’s Office. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton identified the victim as 36-year-old Jarred Davis, of Fayette County.

Davis was ejected from their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The collision was still under investigation Wednesday.