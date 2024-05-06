Chad presidential vote set to end military rule

Paul Njie in N’Djamena & BBC Monitoring - BBC News
·3 min read
Campaign posters
Candidate posters, including that of Succès Masra (C) and Mahamat Déby (R) can be seen in the capital [BBC]

Chad is set to become the first of Africa's current junta-led states to move to democratic rule with Monday's presidential vote.

It will end a three-year transition imposed after the sudden death of long-serving leader Idriss Deby Itno while fighting rebels.

But as his son, and successor, Gen Mahamat Déby is one of the favourites to win, there is some scepticism about whether this will bring about change.

Prime Minister Succès Masra is among his nine challengers and is seen as his biggest rival.

Ten other politicians who had been hoping to run, including two prominent figures, Nassour Ibrahim Neguy Koursami and Rakhis Ahmat Saleh, were excluded by the constitutional council because of “irregularities”. For example, Mr Koursami was accused of forgery.

But some have argued that the decision to bar certain people was politically motivated.

Another potential opponent, Yaya Dillo, was killed by security forces in February while allegedly leading an attack on the National Security Agency in the capital, N’Djamena.

Activists have called for a boycott of the election that they termed a ploy to lend a sheen of democratic legitimacy to the Deby dynasty.

Many are still in exile following a deadly crackdown on opponents following protests in October 2022.

Nevertheless, Chad’s election is a milestone for countries in West and Central Africa that have fallen under military rule since a spate of coups began in 2020.

It may serve as a template for juntas seeking to maintain political influence after first coming to power illegitimately.

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people has not had a free-and-fair transfer of power since independence from France in 1960.

Idriss Déby overthrew Hissène Habré in 1990 and remained in charge for the following three decades until his battlefield death in April 2021 at the age of 68.

His son, now 40, took over in what opponents described as a constitutional coup and initially pledged to stay on as interim leader for just 18 months, a period that was later extended. He also said that he would not run for president.

Gen Déby has tried to dismiss concerns that he is part of a dynasty.

“If I am elected, I will serve my five-year term and at the end of my term, it will be up to the people to judge me. As for a dynasty, our constitution is very clear – a candidate cannot serve more than two successive terms, “ he told the France 24 TV channel.

Mr Masra, who is also 40, was named prime minister by Gen Déby in January after a deal was brokered to mend political fractures from the October 2022 protests.

The economist has been accused by some of betraying the opposition but he has dismissed rumours of a secret post-election power-sharing agreement with Gen Déby.

He has urged Chadians to vote for him to end six decades of “obscurity” and “darkness”.

People are desperate for change in Chad.

But when it comes to the vote, there is a mixture of hope and despair.

Hope that this vote, whoever wins, could spark a new era of young leadership in the country, but despair as over the past three decades, life has become tougher for many in the country.

The results are expected to be released by 21 May, but a second round could be held in June if no candidate gains more than 50% of the vote in the first round.

Additional reporting by BBC Monitoring.

More BBC stories on Chad:

A woman looking at her mobile phone and the graphic BBC News Africa
[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • SC’s Tim Scott was asked if he would accept 2024 election results. Here’s what he said

    Scott is reportedly under consideration to be presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he

  • RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video

    The Republican National Committee has filed lawsuits in key battleground states to stop mail-in ballots from being counted later The post RNC’s Lara Trump Tells Fox News That Republican Party Doesn’t Want Votes Counted Past Election Day | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • 'Gestapo Administration': Trump Likens Biden White House To Nazis In Wild Attack

    The former president went after prosecutors before making his comparison to the secret police force of Nazi Germany at a private RNC donor event.

  • Who will be dumb enough to become Donald Trump's vice president?

    Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate? It's frankly remarkable that anyone would want the job.

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Lara Trump Misses the Point About How Elections Work During Fox News Interview

    Fox NewsThe Republican National Committee’s new co-chair Lara Trump appeared to misunderstand how elections work on Fox News Sunday while defending a lawsuit filed in the state of Nevada last week by the RNC and the Trump campaign.On Friday, the Republican National Committee, Trump Campaign, and Nevada Republican Party announced the suit against the Nevada Secretary of State for allowing mail-in ballots to be counted up to four days after the election. The four-day law was passed by Democrats in

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser

    Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado where Kristi Noem was supposed to speak has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the book contains Noem’s bi

  • Russia blames 'hostile' Baltic countries for split in relations

    Moscow vowed to respond to what it called confrontational actions by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with asymmetric measures.

  • Gallows Humor and Talk of Escape: Trump’s Possible Return Rattles Capital

    WASHINGTON — It has become the topic of the season at Washington dinner parties and receptions. Where would you go if it really happens? Portugal, says a former member of Congress. Australia, says a former agency director. Canada, says a Biden administration official. France, says a liberal columnist. Poland, says a former investigator. They’re joking. Sort of. At least in most cases. It’s a gallows humor with a dark edge. Much of official Washington is bracing for the possibility that former Pr

  • The old rules of accountability are out for the GOP’s would-be flip-flopper in chief | Opinion

    Trump’s positions on a host of issues change with the minute. But the support of his minions is unwavering, showing a cult of personality. | Opinion

  • Trump spotted at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

    Former President Trump attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, spotted at Hard Rock Stadium. Photos from the event showed the GOP presidential candidate walking around the paddock, visiting the McLaren team garage and waving at passersby. Trump backer Steve Witkoff reportedly planned a fundraiser from one of the event’s suites, but the…

  • Kinzinger predicts how Trump will handle potential vice presidential candidates

    CNN senior political commentator Adam Kinzinger discusses how he thinks Donald Trump will approach selecting a running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

  • Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video

    "Enjoy your boxtop covered with cheese, everybody," the late-night host jokes as he shows the former president delivering pies to firefighters The post Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump’s Pizza Delivery Skills: ‘He’s Clearly Never Held a Box of Pizza Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • The $57 Million Congressman Standing In The Way Of A Historic Black Candidate

    Rep. David Trone, a liquor store magnate, is breaking the bank to beat Angela Alsobrooks, who would be Maryland's first Black female senator.

  • As Putin begins another 6-year term, he is entering a new era of extraordinary power in Russia

    Just a few months short of a quarter-century as Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will put his hand on a copy of the constitution and begin another six-year term as president wielding extraordinary power. Since becoming acting president on the last day of 1999, Putin has shaped Russia into a monolith — crushing political opposition, running independent-minded journalists out of the country and promoting an increasing devotion to prudish “traditional values” that pushes many in society into the margins. With that level of power, what Putin will do with his next term is a daunting question at home and abroad.

  • Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan

    When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the

  • Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video

    The HBO host argues that President Joe Biden 'got f---ed' because Garland refused to do 'his job' and prosecute Trump The post Bill Maher Rips Merrick Garland for ‘Bending Over Backwards’ to Help Trump: ‘We Needed a Pitbull, We Got a Purse Dog’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A group of Republicans has united to defend the legitimacy of US elections and those who run them

    ATLANTA (AP) — It was Election Day last November, and one of Georgia’s top election officials saw that reports of a voting machine problem in an eastern Pennsylvania county were gaining traction online. So Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who had defended the 2020 election in Georgia amid an onslaught of threats, posted a message to his nearly 71,000 followers on the social platform X explaining what had happened and saying that all votes would be counted correctly. He faced immediate criticism fr

  • Last look: NATO’s shifting center of gravity

    Fareed explains how NATO’s eastern flank is fortifying itself against Russian attack and taking the lead in the transatlantic security alliance.