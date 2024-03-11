Chaka Khan’s Meltdown Festival confirms Todrick Hall, Mica Paris, and more on the lineup

(Jo Metson Scott)

Funk and disco legend Chaka Khan is set to take the reins of Southbank Centre’s annual artist takeover Meltdown later this year, following in the footsteps of previous curators David Byrne, Grace Jones, Yoko Ono, David Bowie, and Patti Smith.

The yearly event sees a musical icon staging their own dream festival, and often playing their own special show to mark the occasion. Now, Khan has confirmed the first wave of acts that top her personalised line-up.

Khan herself will open the festival on June 14 with a greatest hits-heavy show: expect Ain’t Nobody, I’m Every Woman, I Feel For You, Through The Fire, and all of her best known tracks. She’ll also return to close Meltdown on June 23 with the first ever live performance of her 2004 album ClassiKhan, alongside the Nu Civilisation Orchestra. Recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road, the record is her take on all manner of big band classics: from Hey Big Spender to Diamonds are Forever.

Elsewhere at the Royal Festival Hall, Chaka Khan has invited along the singer and Broadway actor Todrick Hall for a gig on June 16, Kae Tempest and Young Fathers collaborators Speakers Corner Quartet (June 17), and the acid jazz band Incognito (June 19), whose debut album Jazz Funk celebrate its 45th birthday this year.

Rising US jazz and soul singer Lady Blackbird will perform on June 20, while trip-hop duo Morcheeba are lined up for June 22.

We’ve also got our first look at the acts lined up for The Queen Elizabeth Hall. US R&B singer and actor Rahsaan Patterson will perform there on June 16, followed by Mica Paris (June 19), Judi Jackson (June 20) and the House Gospel Choir (June 23).

The West-African ensemble Balimaya Project (21 June) will also play a free show in The Queen Elizabeth Hall’s foyer on June 21.

“It's an honor to share with you some of the brilliant artists that will be celebrating the diversity and legacy of Meltdown! We are all family. Get ready to sing, dance, and feel the love!” Chaka Khan wrote in a statement.

According to the Southbank Centre, further acts, free performances and club nights will be announced soon. Tickets for Chaka Khan’s Meltdown go on member’s pre-sale from 10am, March 13, with general sale starting at the same time on March 15. Head here for more details.