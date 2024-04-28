‘Challengers’ Director Luca Guadagnino Explains Origins Of The ‘Spider-Verse’ Reference
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about Challengers.
Luca Guadagnino, director of Challengers, inadvertently linked his latest film to the Spider-Man universe by having Zendaya be that connection.
More from Deadline
Tom Holland Knows His Weekend Plans - Zendaya's New Film, Of Course
Zendaya-Palooza Box Office Weekend Pushes 'Dune: Part Two' To $700M WW; 'Godzilla x Kong' To Half Billion As Legendary Warner Pics Count $1.2B WW
Zendaya & Luca Guadagnino's 'Challengers' Looks To Win Weekend Box Office Match With $15M+ Opening - Saturday AM Update
Zendaya plays MJ opposite Tom Holland in the latest Spider-Man movies, and she is currently starring as tennis prodigy Tashi in Challengers.
At a point in the film, Tashi is discussing tennis with her husband Art, played by Mike Faist, when their daughter Lily walks in and asks if she can watch the animated Spider-Verse. The Easter egg lit up Spider-Man fans when the Marvel superhero was mentioned.
Although Zendaya doesn’t voice a character in the Spider-Verse animated film, she is part of the Spider-Verse at Sony. Guadagnino is now revealing that the connection wasn’t on purpose.
“When you get rights for something to be used in a movie, it’s very complicated,” Guadagnino said in an interview with EW. “Amy Pascal, our amazing producer, was of help there. I said, ‘Amy, can we use one of your catalog titles so it’s going to be easier to clear them?’ [Lily]’s a girl; she’s not going to choose to watch The Social Network or The Post, but maybe she’s going to watch a Spider-Man cartoon, so I said, ‘Why not Spider-Verse?'”
He continued, “Now I realize that it sounded like an in-joke, which, you know, the unconscious guides us all the time.”
Challengers follows Zendaya’s Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy who becomes her husband’s coach. Tashi is married to a tennis champion who is on a losing streak and soon finds himself facing off against his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.
Best of Deadline
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.