'Chaos' at Manchester Airport as power cut causes widespread flight cancellations

Passengers at Manchester Airport faced severe delays on Sunday morning as a massive power cut threw travel plans into disarray.

The outage, which affected Terminals 1 and 2, was caused by a power supply issue in the surrounding area. Airport officials warned travellers that baggage might not always be on flights, adding to the disruption.

While power has since been restored, the impact on flight schedules remains significant. According to the airport's live tracker, many flights are set to depart later than scheduled, with numerous cancellations also reported.

Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as operations gradually return to normal following the power cut.

Those due to fly from Terminal 3 are told to go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but could be affected by delays.

Footage shared on social media shows a large number of people waiting for updates to their flights at the terminals.

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said: "A significant number of flights today are likely to be cancelled.

"The advice is for passengers expecting to travel today not to come to the airport without having checked with their airline first."

Manchester Airport has been updating its instructions on Sunday morning.

An updated statement added: “We are working to get passengers already at the airport onto their flight

“The disruption caused by the outage means in some instances that baggage may not be on those flights.

“We will work with airlines to make sure passengers are reunited with baggage that is not on their flight as soon as possible.”

Angry passengers have been making their displeasure known on social media.

Katie Phillips tweeted: “Power cut at Manchester Airport T2 & T3 landed at all been brought to T1 baggage thrown on any carousel no communication at all prams just left on the floor without being told. TUI reps didn’t have a clue what was happening. Good luck everyone!”

Chris Shaw on Twitter called the scenes “utter chaos”.

Joe added: “Power cut across all 3 terminals today at Manchester Airport. Not a clue what’s going to happen to all flights.”

Airlines are subject to regulations around passenger care if a flight is cancelled or delayed for several hours - learn about your rights here.

Passengers should also beware of scammers looking to get personal details by posing as an airline offering assistance on social media.