Chappell Roan Reflects on 'Cuckoo' Rise to Stardom and Says Fellow Pop Stars Have Reached Out to 'Help'

The "Casual" singer released her debut album, 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,' in September 2023

Emma McIntyre/Getty Chappell Roan in Los Angeles on May 8, 2024

Women supporting women is a “Femininomenon.”

In a TikTok posted on Saturday, June 22, Chappell Roan reflected on her recent rise to pop-stardom and revealed that her fellow pop singers have since reached out to lend a hand.

"I'm reflecting on my life and the past couple of weeks have been cuckoo,” Roan, 26, began in the TikTok video. "But what's so reassuring and so f---ing sick is — the pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives or have been f---ing stans [of] the past two or three years — a lot of them have reached out and are so supportive and girl's girls.”

The "Pink Pony Club" singer went on to explain that she's impressed by the way "the girls" are "supporting each other in the pop industry."

Growing emotional, she added, "To have people I look up to reach out and offer like a friend or help, I don't know, it's just sick and it makes me believe in the world."

While Roan did not specify which pop stars have reached out, Sabrina Carpenter recently told Rolling Stone that she listens to Roan "all the time" — especially "Good Luck, Babe!" Carpenter recently covered the song during a performance for BBC Radio 1.

The "Casual" singer's TikTok comes after she paused a concert in North Carolina and got vulnerable as she told fans she was having trouble keeping up with her newfound fame.

"I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it's really hard to keep up. I'm just being honest that I'm just having a hard time today," she said, according to a fan-captured video posted to TikTok.

She added, "I'm not trying to give you a lesser show, it's just, there's a lot. Thank you for understanding. This is all I've ever wanted. It's just heavy sometimes."



Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Chappell Roan performs on The Tonight Show on June 20, 2024

On June 20, Roan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed "Good Luck, Babe!" During a sit-down interview with Fallon, 49, he asked her how she felt about the massive crowd she had at New York's Governor's Ball festival.

“It feels like I was right all along,” she said before adding, "I felt kind of like I’d made it already, when people showed up to my concerts a few years ago, and this is the cherry on top."

In a cover story interview with Paper magazine on June 4, she opened up about an overwhelming fan experience she had recently.

"In Syracuse yesterday, I was crying on the phone to my therapist. I was like, 'I don’t know what’s going on, this is scary, people are coming up to me and I don’t want to talk to them most of the time, because I’m freaked out. I have nothing else to say,'" she told Trixie Mattel.

"I’m literally crying on the phone outside on the sidewalk, and this bitch comes up to me and she’s like, 'Hey, I’m sorry, I’m so sorry to bother you, but are you Chappell Roan?' I was like, I don’t know how to deal with this at all. Like, God, love the girls, love the girls. Nothing wrong with coming up and saying hello. It’s like, processing the information and coming out on the other side is the most difficult part I think."

