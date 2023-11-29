Charges laid in 2022 fatal hit-and-run in Squamish, B.C.

Gurpreet Sangha, 44, died after a hit-and-run in Squamish in September 2022. (Sea to Sky RCMP - image credit)

A man has been charged with multiple counts of dangerous driving after a fatal hit-and-run in Squamish, B.C., more than a year ago.

John Cernos faces charges including impaired driving causing death and failure to stop after a fatal accident in relation to a crash on Sept. 2, 2022, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 11:25 p.m. PT, when a white pickup truck flipped over the sidewalk at the corner of Pemberton Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, Squamish RCMP said.

The truck hit two women sitting at a bus stop, and bystanders had to lift the truck off them as they were pinned underneath. According to police, the driver of the pickup truck ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Gurpreet Sangha, 44, died in hospital two weeks after the crash, and the other woman suffered life-altering injuries.

"We need justice for our sisters and we are happy with the RCMP and the investigative team for their support through this time," said a representative for the victims' families quoted in an RCMP statement.

"We hope this does not happen to anyone else in the community and that no one has to suffer like we did."

Sea to Sky RCMP Insp. Robert Dykstra said he was grateful to the families for their support as investigators tried to find the suspect.

"We can only hope that this will bring some much needed closure to the families and the community," he said in a statement.