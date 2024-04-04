Charlie Angus, longtime NDP MP, to quit politics

NDP MP Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference in Ottawa in October 2023. Angus announced Thursday he will not run in the next federal election. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld - image credit)

Longtime NDP MP Charlie Angus is leaving politics after two decades in Parliament.

"After seven elections, 20 years of service in Parliament, and the privilege of being the longest-serving MP in Timmins history, it is time to pass the baton," Angus wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

His northern Ontario riding is set to expand by more than 20,000 square kilometres and be renamed Kapuskasing—Timmins—Mushkegowuk in the next federal election.

Angus said he will remain an MP until the next election.

