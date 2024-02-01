Check out these Black History Month events happening in Miami and the Fort Lauderdale area

From West Palm Beach to Homestead, South Florida’s Black community has been a vital part of the region’s growth and evolution. Black History Month is a celebration of those efforts with events, parades, and panels informing and entertaining residents.

Black History Month was first observed during February at Ohio’s Kent State University in 1970 and was later observed on a national level by President Gerald Ford in 1976. Throughout the month, events are held celebrating the culture and achievements of Black Americans and their ancestors..

Here are several Black History months events happening throughout South Florida:

Miami:

Mosaic Marketplace

Qunyatta Warren, the LHCC’s new director, is photographed at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and is passionate about African drumming. Warren love of the traditions of the African diaspora and their cultural expressions has become a focal point in the direction of the complex during a visit on Monday, November 6, 2023 in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Date: Feb. 3, noon - 7 p.m.

Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex will help kick off Black History Month in Miami-Dade County with the first ever Mosaic Marketplace. The event has free admission and will place visitors in an exciting marketplace featuring 40 booths of retailers and food vendors while live DJs keep the energy high.

Trayvon Martin Foundation 12th Annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk

Trayvon Martin’s father, Tracy Martin, and mother, Sybrina Fulton, speak during the annual Trayvon Martin Foundation Peace Walk and Peace Talk at Ives Estate Park on Feb. 5, 2022. Local elected officials and artists attended the event to remember Trayvon on what would have been his 27th birthday, 10 years after his death.

Date: Feb. 3, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Walt Frazier Park at Carol City, 18500 NW 32nd Ave., Miami Gardens

This annual event pays tribute to racially-profiled and slain Black teenager Trayvon Martin with a community event led by his mother Sybrina Fulton. Motivational speakers, food vendors giveaways will be part of this all ages event.

City of Miami Beach Black History Night Celebration

Date: Feb. 9, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: 501 72nd St., Miami Beach

This City of Miami Beach-hosted community event features performances from Miami Big Sound Orchestra, Parks and Recreation after school participants, unlimited carnival rides for $5 and food vendors.

8th Annual Soul Vegan Festival

Date: Feb. 10, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Location: Lummus Park, Ocean Drive, Miami Beach (Between 6th and 7th streets)

This festival celebrates the food of the African and Caribbean diaspora as some of Florida’s finest plant-based African American and Caribbean chefs cook scrumptious vegan food for purchase. Live music and family friendly activities will keep people entertained.

Unveiling Truths: Stamped from the Beginning Film Screening & Dialogue

Date: Feb. 10 · 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Brockway Memorial Library, 10021 Northeast Second Ave., Miami Shores

South Florida People of Color is hosting this screening of “Stamped From The Beginning,” a documentary examining the inequities that have hindered the progress of Black people in America. Afterward, there will be a discussion of the film’s themes.

Black History Celebration in the Park

Date: Feb. 10, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: Losner Park, 104 North Krome Ave., Homestead

This Black History Month community event hosted by The City of Homestead will feature food vendors, family friendly activities, live entertainment and more that will reflect the vibrancy of Black history.

Black History Month Film Screening with Dr. Marvin Dunn

Date: Feb. 21, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Location: Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave, Miami

Overtown’s Center for Black Innovation is hosting this screening of Dr. Marvin Dunn’s film “The Black Miami” featuring food and drinks followed by a discussion with Dunn about his study of Black Miami’s history.

The Greatest Weekend at Historic Hampton House

Date: Feb. 23-25

Location: Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami

This weekend of events at the Historic Hampton House will honor Muhammad Ali’s legacy on the 60th anniversary of his Miami Beach victory over Sonny Liston on February 25, 1964 for the heavyweight title. The weekend will feature live discussions, Music in the Courtyard events and a food court with food trucks and vendors.

Broward County:

Black History Meets Reggae Launch

Date: Feb. 1, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location: 2300 Civic Center Place City Hall Front Lawn, Miramar

Join Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis at this Black History Month event featuring refreshments and ticket giveaways as she announces events celebrating Black history such as Miramar’s Reggae Icon Awards, Selecta Showdown and Afro-Caribbean Festival.

Urban League Open House | A Black History Month Event

Date: Feb. 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Urban League of Broward County, 560 Northwest 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale

The Urban League of Broward County is hosting this free Black History Month event for the first time to help inform local residents on the way its work can help local community members thrive.

Sistrunk Historical Festival & Parade

Date: Feb. 24 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Sistrunk Blvd & NW 9th Ave. to NW 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

This parade in Fort Lauderdale’s oldest Black community features drill teams, steppers and floats and is followed by a street festival with food vendors and live musicians.

West Palm Beach

Black History Month Celebration Kickoff Event presented by Rohi’s Readery

Date: Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Square, 700 South Rosemary Ave., Suite 200, West Palm Beach

Visit The Square in West Palm Beach for a full day of events that reflects African-American contributions to culture and entrepreneurship. Events include a celebrity book reading, workshops and Black-owned business vendors.

Professor Fine Presents: “The Sum of Us“

Date: Feb. 16, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

During this event at West Palm Beach’s Mandel Public Library, Palm Beach State College Professor Africa Fine will discuss “The Sum Of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper” by Heather McGhee. The discussion will center on the New York Times-bestselling book’s exploration of inequality and how Americans can progress past the negative effects of racism.