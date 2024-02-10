Chen, Nweke lead No. 25 Princeton down the stretch in 67-54 win over Penn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 20 points, Chet Nweke added 17 and No. 25 Princeton held off a second-half charge to defeat Pennsylvania 67-54 on Saturday for its 13 consecutive victory.

The teams combined to make one of 11 shots in the first four minutes of the third quarter before a couple of 3-pointers by Ese Ogbevire and a layup by Mataya Gayle helped Penn get to within 46-42. The Quakers outscored the Tigers 16-9 over the first nine minutes of the quarter and 18-11 through the full 10 minutes.

Ogbevire's layup to open the fourth quarter got the Quakers within two points. Nweke and Chen made a series of free throws and Chen followed with a jumper to put Princeton up 54-46 with 6:40 remaining. Another six-point run had the Tigers ahead 60-48 with 3 minutes left and they led by double digits the rest of the game.

Chen made 8 of 14 from the field, 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Nweke made 6 of 8 shots, 5 of 8 free throws and grabbed five rebounds.

The Tigers (18-3, 8-0 Ivy League) were outrebounded 33-19 but forced 27 turnovers to just seven of their own.

Jordan Obi had 17 points and nine rebounds for Penn (11-10, 3-5). Ogbevire's 16 points included 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Penn had nine turnovers in the first quarter and the Tigers took advantage, turning them into 13 of their 23 points. Penn managed to stay within double digits by hitting 5 of 8 shots (62.5%) and Princeton led 23-15 after one quarter.

Penn's turnover count reached 17 by halftime and an 8-0 Princeton run in the middle of the second quarter helped the Tigers take a 37-26 lead at the break.

Ivy League-leading Princeton plays at Brown on Friday and at Yale on Saturday. Pennsylvania has the reverse order — at Yale on Friday and at Brown on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball